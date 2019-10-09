T-Time: Unproven players have a chance to break out

We’re reaching the halfway point of the college football season. Before we know it, we’ll have to pretend to care about esports or something, as fellow columnist Sam Arslanian keeps urging us to. Enjoy all the upsets, shootouts and rivalries that college football has to offer while you can.

If there’s one positive thing about college football reaching its midpoint, it’s that I get to highlight the players most likely to break out and define the College Football Playoff race as we plow toward December.

Every year, injuries — or sudden transfers — thrust unproven players into action. In the 2017 season, it was then-freshman Tua Tagovailoa, who came off the bench to lead Alabama to a win over Georgia in the National Championship. Last season, it was the emergence of a pair of underclassmen Clemson receivers in Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.

In years past, some of my predictions have been spot on (Notre Dame’s Miles Boykin and Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones last year), and I’ve missed on others (404 error, page not found). So without further ado, here’s a player on each top 10 team most likely to make headlines and define the title picture down the stretch. Some are underclassmen; others are veterans who have stayed under the radar until now. Either way, I’m sure that all of my predictions will be correct this time around.

1. Alabama senior safety Jared Mayden

Alabama has dealt with several injuries in the front seven and currently fields one of the youngest linebacker corps in the SEC. The Crimson Tide secondary has picked up the slack, intercepting six passes. Mayden has been the most consistent member of the unit, with one interception and 20 tackles so far this season.

2. Clemson freshman defensive tackle Tyler Davis

After three Clemson defensive linemen were picked in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, most thought the unit would experience a major drop-off compared to last season. That hasn’t happened — in large part due to Davis, who has posted edge rusher numbers (two and a half sacks) in a run-stuffer’s frame (6-foot-2, 295 pounds). I have no idea how Clemson keeps finding these versatile guys.

3. Georgia redshirt freshman linebacker Azeez Ojulari

Azeez “The Disease” Ojulari has provided Georgia’s defense with the disruptiveness it lacked last season. So far, he leads the team with three and a half sacks and a ridiculously high 19 quarterback pressures. Plus, he has a killer nickname to boot. Redshirt freshman running back Zamir “Zeus” White would have gotten the nod here if the Bulldogs’ backfield wasn’t so loaded.

4. Ohio State junior linebacker Baron Browning

Defensive end Chase Young is the Buckeyes’ most dominant defender, and Browning has taken full advantage of the attention Young receives. When Young starts getting double teamed by superior opponents down the stretch, Browning will be there to pick up the pieces. So far, he has six tackles for a loss and two and a half sacks despite playing primarily on the inside. This relationship isn’t unlike what Young had with Nick Bosa the last three seasons.

5. LSU sophomore wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase

Chase has been a catalyst in LSU’s new-look offense, leading the team with 19.6 yards per catch. A quarter of his receptions have gone for touchdowns, and he notched 147 yards against Texas in the Tigers’ biggest win to date.

6. Oklahoma sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo

The Sooners’ opponents key in on junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the outside for good reason, but Rambo might actually be the team’s most talented receiver. He’s averaging an absurd 27.4 yards per reception in Lincoln Riley’s Air Raid scheme.

7. Florida sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts

Regardless of who has been the quarterback for the Gators, Pitts has been the team’s steady pass-catching presence. He was essential in the team’s win over Auburn last week, hauling in eight catches for 65 yards. Pitts is also the Gator’s most versatile offensive weapon with his ability to line up inside or out wide.

8. Wisconsin sophomore linebacker Jack Sanborn

Junior running back Jonathan Taylor deserves all the hype for leading the Badgers to an unexpected 5-0 start, but Sanborn has been nearly as dominant on defense. He does it all, leading the team with 28 tackles, notching three sacks and returning an interception for 39 yards. Not bad for a first-year starter.

9. Notre Dame junior tight end Cole Kmet

Kmet saved the biggest game of his career for a massive stage, recording nine catches for 108 yards in a hard-fought road loss to Georgia. He’ll be the key to the Fighting Irish’s efforts to return to a New Year’s Six Bowl or even the Playoff (but hopefully not) just based on the security he provides for senior quarterback Ian Book.

10. Penn State freshman running back Devyn Ford

The Nittany Lions have flown under the radar this season. So too has Ford — the next great Penn State running back in a recent lineage that includes Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders. Ford is averaging 7.6 yards per carry and has gotten more involved in the passing game as the season has progressed.

Bonus: USC redshirt freshman running back Markese Stepp

Good things have happened when Stepp has touched the ball. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has scored a touchdown or gained a first down on 52% of his carries, according to Pro Football Focus. The problem? He hasn’t been getting enough touches, averaging just five carries per game. The game at Notre Dame this weekend would be the ideal time to let the Indiana native and former Irish recruit loose with 15 to 20 carries.

Trevor Denton is a senior writing about sports. He is also a former sports editor of the Daily Trojan. His column, “T-Time,” runs every other Thursday.