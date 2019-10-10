What’s playing in LA: Rising artists to enjoy during midterms season

Just because it’s midterm season, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Take a night to yourself and go to a concert!

L.A. is rife with opportunities to see rising artists showcase their talents in creative ways — here are a few shows where you can see just that.

We Are KING — Oct. 12 @ Ford Theatre

Paris and Amber Strother, twin sisters comprising We Are KING, will showcase their music, accompanied by an orchestral ensemble.

With a Grammy nomination under their belt for their self-titled 2016 album, the Los Angeles-based group from Minneapolis has already earned vast critical acclaim. Oct. 12, they will bring their talents to the outdoor venue in the scenic Hollywood Hills.

Hello Yello — Oct. 15 @ The Wiltern

Oakland-based trio Hello Yello will open for rising pop star Clairo at The Wiltern Oct. 15. The group comprises frontman Dylan, a 23-year-old singer-songwriter and producer, his brother Jaden, who plays bass, and their friend Martin, who is on the drums.

The visual for their single “Feel That Again” from “Love Wins,” their debut EP, stars Aramis Hudson from North Hollywood skate collective Illegal Civilization. “Love Wins” showcases the group’s sonic range. Infusing elements of punk and grunge with emo and hip-hop, the project refuses to conform to a single genre.

Plus, the venue is just four miles away from campus.

Slow Hollows — Oct. 24 @ Moroccan Lounge

This show will be particularly special for L.A.-based group Slow Hollows — just a day after the group drops its new album “Actors.” The forthcoming album will feature their latest singles “You Are Now On Fire” and “Heart.”

The group’s frontman, Austin Anderson, is perhaps best known for his collaborations with Tyler, the Creator on “Cherry Bomb” and “Flower Boy,” as well as his contribution of the chorus on “Self Control” and Frank Ocean’s “Blonde.”

Sports Team — Oct. 29 @ Moroccan Lounge

Sports Team, a six-piece band from across the pond, will stop by Los Angeles on its first full-length U.S. tour. Fronted by the charismatic Alex Rice, the band formed at Cambridge University, where its members were all students.

The tour will follow the release of their forthcoming “Making Hay” EP. Slated for Oct. 18, the five-track project will begin with Sports Team’s latest singles “Fishing” and “Here It Comes Again.”

Sports Team will play the same venue that Slow Hollows will a few nights earlier — the Moroccan Lounge which is less than a mile from Union Station in downtown.

G Perico — Nov. 22 @ Regent Theater

A South Los Angeles native, buzzing rapper G Perico grew up not too far from campus and is making a name for himself with his contemporary take on G-Funk, the signature style of the West Coast.

Perico recently followed last year’s EP “Guess What?” with his Roc Nation debut “Ten-Eight” which features singles “Number 1” and “Big Raccs.”

He will perform at the Regent Theater, located near the Pershing Square Metro station, just one stop from the 7th St/Metro Center station, the Expo Line’s last stop.