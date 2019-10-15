DPS stiffens Hahn Plaza bike ban



The Department of Public Safety is cracking down on its bans on bikes, skateboards and scooters in Hahn Plaza this semester by stationing yellow jackets with yield signs throughout the area.

(Andrea Diaz | Daily Trojan)

During the day, students quickly cut through campus on foot or by bike, scooter or skateboard as they rush to class, causing heavy traffic congestion in front of Tommy Trojan and, at times, accidents. To address the issue, yellow jacket officers are now patrolling Hahn Plaza with yield signs to get students to hop off their rides.

After an increase in reported bike collisions this school year, the Department of Public Safety has begun to enforce Hahn Central Plaza as a dismount zone for all riders this semester. USC Village is also a dismount zone.

DPS Assistant Chief David Carlisle said that the traffic collisions reported to DPS are not reflective of the problem as a whole because many accidents are not reported. There were 15 reports of traffic collisions last school year compared to the 19 that have been reported from this year alone, he said.

Carlisle said that because student safety is a priority, yellow jackets have been asking students to dismount their bicycles, scooters and skateboards and walk across “pedestrian safety zones,” which include campus intersections with heavy traffic like USC Village and Hahn Plaza.

“We are trying to get the cooperation of students who ride those devices, whether it’s a bicycle, skateboard or a scooter by placing yellow jackets around the center of campus, around Tommy Trojan, which is our highest traffic area,” Carlisle said. “We are asking students to be courteous and ride carefully.”

Some students agree with the strict implementation of the dismount policy in Hahn Plaza and USC Village — popular locations on campus where accidents are likely to occur.

“I’ve noticed that it’s very busy and there are a lot of cars that pass through and a lot of people that usually walk across campus,” said David Kim, a freshman majoring in human biology. “I usually think that’s why there’s a lot of people holding signs there, so we can prevent future accidents.”

However, efforts to have students dismount their bikes and boards have failed to be fully effective. It is a challenge to enforce the USC Bicycle Policy because the interactions at the intersection are often quick, Carlisle said. Students are able to find ways to hide from DPS officers or ignore signs telling students to walk through the plaza.

“There are some areas where [the DPS patrols] do not check and some people still continue to ride their bikes or skate or scoot,” said Teresa Tran, a freshman majoring in computer science and business administration. “I felt guilty when I didn’t follow the rule … when I heard the news of what happens — the accidents that happen there — I decided to start walking there instead of using my bike.”

Regardless, many students remain frustrated with the policies because they do not believe this is the best solution.

“I understand why that’s been put in place, theoretically, but I don’t think it’s the best way to solve the problem,” said Langston Siebens, a sophomore majoring in cinema and media studies. “I think students are going to end up doing whatever they want, and it’s hopeless to stop people from riding through that intersection.”

There are a variety of suggestions for improving bike safety, but there are mixed opinions.

Tran said bike lanes throughout campus, instead of just on walking paths like Trousdale Parkway, would be a better solution. The lanes on campus have been difficult to see, so students often walk in those designated areas, disrupting student riders, she said. Additionally, on surface streets throughout campus, there are no bike lanes.

But Carlisle said the University considered alternative solutions and conducted research before placing yellow jackets throughout campus to curb accident rates.

“There’s a group of University representatives … that has gathered input from a number of groups, and it’s part of research for a longer range traffic control plan for campus,” Carlisle said. “In the past, we had working groups, which had students, faculty, staff and representatives of bicycle enthusiasts.”

Ultimately, Carlisle encourages all bicyclists and skateboarders to respect campus policies and yield signs.

“This is not a DPS decision,” Carlisle said. “This is a University decision.”