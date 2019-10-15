International students need financial aid, too

This past spring, 66,000 hopeful applicants collectively held their breath as they logged on to their devices to find out whether or not they would be attending USC in the fall. Of these 66,000 applicants, about 1,300 are international students who were accepted. For them, celebration most likely lasted only a few minutes before reality seeped in. They had to start considering the implications of saying goodbye to friends and family and look deeper into their financial security.

The University prides itself on the fact that international students make up about a quarter of the total undergraduate and graduate student body. However, this pride is hardly acted on. The University lacks economic assistance for international students.

Even though Forbes ranks USC at No. 33 on its Top Schools for International Students list, the University is also ranked the eighth most expensive college in the nation by Business Insider.

This is particularly significant because international students are not eligible for federal or USC need-based financial aid.

Outside of the U.S., many universities extend their affordable rates to non-citizens: German colleges are mostly tuition-free for international students. With USC’s incredibly high tuition rates, the University should be able to give significant financial aid to international students.

International students are already at a disadvantage when applying. They are on different school systems that are most likely not well-suited to prepare them for admission requirements like the SAT and ACT. This already gives international students a lower likelihood of getting accepted into highly selective institutions and prompts many to seek test prep courses, private college counselors and other expensive student services.

Additionally, data from the National Association for College Admission Counseling shows international students spend more money applying to more colleges in fear that they will not be accepted, partly because of how easy it is now to apply. Students, for instance, can use the Common Application, to apply to more than 800 schools. This can easily lead students to spend even more money on the application process.

Furthermore, international students may also put money toward flights back home to their home countries to visit their families. The average cost of living abroad is also significant, since in the U.S. living costs are generally higher than in most countries. China and India, the countries with the largest number of students on campus, are ranked 84th and 134th, respectively, on the 2019 Mid-Year Cost of Living Index, as opposed to the U.S., which is ranked 25th.

International students are also not eligible for work-study positions on campus, so those who wish to lighten the financial load by working while pursuing their college degree cannot do so. In addition, immigration regulations only allow international students to work at an off-campus location provided their employer is educationally affiliated with their university, which only applies to Hebrew Union College and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, making it highly difficult for international students to get a job, especially if they are pursuing a degree outside of these two employment options.

The biggest issue is that international students have little to no information at their disposal. Applicants looking to invest in an American education don’t have much data on which to base their decisions, and admissions experts may not be aware of any extensive databases that tackle topics like international student financial aid.

Students at USC share a common academic goal, but not everyone is given the same path to success. International students already invest a lot of money on studying in the U.S.; many can only come if they get stellar grades and a scholarship. USC requires all student visa holders to be registered for a full course of study in classes that meet their degree requirements during fall and spring semesters. In general, international students keep these promises due to the high stakes that come with attending a foreign university. In fact, since 1995, 50% of USC Rhodes Scholars have been international students.

International students should be given priority for merit scholarships, both due to the lack of financial assistance and due to their academic reliability. International students add diversity to a college or university, enriching the experience of other students on campus. USC is already a step ahead by having a significant international student population; now it is time to lighten some of the financial burdens on them.