Lori Loughlin’s daughters leave USC amid scandal

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli are no longer enrolled at USC, USC Registrar confirmed Monday. Their disenrollment follows the revelations of Operation Varsity Blues, in which their parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Massimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission to USC as false crew recruits.

Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are two of nearly three dozen students at USC involved in the college admissions scandal at USC. Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded not guilty in April. Neither Olivia Jade nor Isabella Rose participated in crew at USC.

The University said it was unable to provide additional information regarding Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose’s disenrollment due to student privacy laws. It directed the Daily Trojan to an informational page on its website last updated Aug. 12.

“We are continuing to work through a very thorough, deliberative process for each student case under review,” the page read. “Each of the students is entitled to a fair and impartial process as detailed in our policies, and we are taking the time needed to make sure that those processes are followed carefully.”

The University is currently investigating students involved in the scheme. Though there is an ongoing investigation for some students, some of those under review have been notified of the determinations of their cases following an investigative process USC completed in mid-June. Students admitted through the bribery scheme in the most recent admissions cycle were denied admission to the University earlier this year.

USC placed holds on the accounts of students under investigation in March, but students who agreed to fully cooperate in the review of their cases were permitted to enroll in classes for the fall semester. The hold would still prevent them from obtaining a degree or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review.

Students under investigation are reviewed by the Office of Student Judicial Affairs and Community Standards.