Black & Gold: Dominant LAFC will beat rival LA Galaxy

For Los Angeles Football Club, this season has been one for the books, literally.

Not only did the team’s star forward Carlos Vela surpass the previous record for scores in a season with his 34-goal effort, but LAFC also set a new league record for most points in a season with 72. Beyond that, the club tied for the fewest losses in a season, matched the LA Galaxy’s record for most goals scored and achieved the best goal differential of all time.

LAFC has drawn a lot of buzz entering its second playoff run, with many fans curious to see how far its recent success on the field can take the club this time around. Last season (LAFC’s inaugural year), it was knocked out at home in the first round.

LAFC’s conference-best record earned the team a first-round bye and a bid in Thursday’s semifinal game against the crosstown rival LA Galaxy.

The rivalry between the Galaxy and LAFC is called “El Tráfico” — a name that refers to L.A.’s infamous traffic congestion. The excitement surrounding the game — especially given that it’s a semifinal — is only heightened due to the team’s short but intense rivalry.

The first matchup between the two teams warned all of us how unpredictable and exciting this rivalry could be. On March 31, 2018, LAFC gave up a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 to the Galaxy — its first loss as a franchise. Since that first matchup, LAFC’s record against the Galaxy is 0-1-3.

While these past results favor the Galaxy, El Tráfico’s sixth iteration will be unlike any previous matchup between the two rivals.

As in any sport, the playoffs are a whole different ball game. Rivalries, regular season records and past matchups can be forgotten. Every player knows that a loss means bidding farewell to the chance of hoisting the MLS Cup, and with the success LAFC has had this year, anything short of a championship would be disappointing to its fans and all those who watched the team dominate throughout the season.

This LAFC team has the ability to beat the Galaxy for the first time. It is important to note that the Galaxy’s only two wins against LAFC came at its home stadium, while Thursday night’s playoff matchup will be at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium.

It would also be naive to dismiss the passionate and undying support of LAFC’s fans. Given the stakes of Thursday’s game, playing at the Banc will be more important than ever. With the audible support of the 3252 and the rest of the stadium, LAFC will want the MLS Cup just as much as they do.

This game is not just a matchup of two Los Angeles teams but of the biggest stars in the MLS. Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is second in the league to Vela in scoring with 30 goals.

Both Ibrahimovic and Vela are captains of their respective teams. Vela seems to have embraced this role more fully and to have used it more effectively as a true team player. Looking at their numbers, Vela has 15 assists while Ibrahimovic has 7. Beyond the pitch, Vela clearly understands the team aspect of the sport more than Ibrahimovic, who seems to put himself and his play on a high pedestal.

I am confident the Galaxy will not stop LAFC’s pursuit of the MLS Cup. The team’s home advantage, coupled with a healthy Vela, will help LAFC claim its first El Tráfico victory at the perfect time to bring it one step closer to a championship.

Johannah Suegay is a sophomore writing about LAFC. Her column, “Black & Gold,” runs every other Thursday.