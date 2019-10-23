Kana’i Mauga is making the most of his chances

Sophomore linebacker Kana’i Mauga started in place of the injured sophomore Palaie Gaoteote IV Saturday against Arizona, managing 13 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. (Photo courtesy of John McGillen / USC Athletics )

USC football’s consistent injuries continue to provide lesser-known players the opportunity to prove themselves. Few have responded to this call to action better than sophomore linebacker Kana’i Mauga.

Mauga stepped in after sophomore Palaie Gaoteote IV sprained his ankle during the Trojans’ Week 7 matchup with Notre Dame. While Mauga had appeared in all of USC’s games to that point, he only played sparingly on special teams and at linebacker and registered just nine tackles.

In his starting debut Saturday against Arizona, however, Mauga racked up a career-high 13 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

When asked whether or not he expected the performance, Mauga replied, “Not at all.”

Mauga is a former four-star recruit out of Waianae High School in Waianae, Hawaii. The 6-foot-2-inch linebacker was highly recruited by most of the Pac-12 but committed to USC prior to the 2017 season.

“USC is a very special place,” Mauga said. “You ask anybody about USC and they’ll have a whole story about [it]. It’s really awesome being a part of this legacy.”

After enrolling in Spring 2018, Mauga played a limited role in the Trojans’ defense. Despite playing in all 12 games last season, he racked up just 14 tackles. Prior to Saturday’s game, Mauga continued to see limited action and was only brought in against specific offensive packages. Although his in-game action on defense was limited, Mauga was never discouraged.

“It wasn’t too bad. I just had to wait my turn,” Mauga said. “So I just kept encouraging the other people in the front [of me], and I just waited for my turn.”

Mauga certainly made the most of his chance Saturday. Head coach Clay Helton had nothing but praise for Mauga after the breakout performance, comparing him to teammate senior wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. who, similar to Mauga, made his mark on special teams before his star turn.

“He reminds me a lot of what [Pittman] did when he was a young person — just a guy that we can count on day in and day out,” Helton said. “I remember that with [Pittman], he was waiting for his time, and meanwhile he was just being so special on our special teams and that’s what Kana’i has been — just a true teammate in doing whatever is called upon him to help the team win.”

Redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Hunter Echols offered similar praise for his teammate.

“We love Kana’i,” Echols said. “[Kana’i] is a baller. He’s a beast … He works so hard … He’s putting himself in positions on the field to make plays, and I’m just so excited for that guy.”

Echols was able to sum up Mauga’s playing style in a single word.

“Wild,” he said. “He’s everywhere: special teams, defense … Kana’i can do a lot of things. He’s just like a wildfire. He spreads everywhere — he’s everywhere.”

Redshirt senior inside linebacker John Houston Jr. said Mauga fit in seamlessly not just on the field, but in the team’s preparatory process. Mauga credited his teammates and coaches for preparing him for his first start, especially the injured Gaoteote.

“[Gaoteote] has taught me a lot,” Mauga said. “He always tells me the rights from the wrongs. He always tells me that I have to drop a little more or that I have to read faster. He gives me tips here and there [as to] what I can do better.”

Hawaii has a proud football tradition and has recently served as a deep pipeline of college football talent. Mauga is part of that tradition, and the potential impact he could have on young players back home is not lost on him.

“Especially from where I grew up and where I came from, it’s not very privileged,” he said. “It takes a lot of hard work to make it out of there. I feel like [my play] gives them confidence, and that’s what they should get from this — that anything is possible through work.”