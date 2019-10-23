To Be Blunt: Cannabis is a spooky addition to your Halloween festivities

Shideh Ghandeharizadeh | Daily Trojan

I was aimlessly scrolling through Twitter one day when I stumbled upon a tweet that spoke to me in a way no other tweet had before: “Why pay to go to a haunted house when smoking weed and going to the grocery store is free.”

Cannabis is known for its ability to heighten sensory perceptions, resulting in richer tastes and louder sounds which can potentially cause side effects of paranoia. While undesirable for many (and there are strains that can minimize feelings of anxiety), cannabis just might be the perfect boost for Halloween thrill-seekers.

Although October’s festivities are often associated with parties and drinking, cannabis can be a great alternative for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the spooky vibes. Scares from haunted houses or people in costumes are enhanced when you’re high, making the experience more intense and exhilarating.

So, I’ve compiled a list of tips and recommendations to make your Halloween a truly frightful and fun experience.

Edibles

Trick-or-treating and candy are staples of the scary season, and edibles are the perfect way to tap into this sweet Halloween tradition. Since edible dosage can be a bit complex and every edible has varying chemical compositions that produce different effects, it’s important to carefully measure out how much to take.

I recommend NUG’s salted almond dark chocolate hybrid edibles which are perfect for going out. Ranging from $14 to $25 depending on the dispensary, these award-winning edibles have 16 servings at 6.25 mg of THC each, meaning that many users — especially beginners — should not take more than one.

Although a common edible pitfall is the harsh cannabis aftertaste, the cocoa flavor of the chocolate overpowers any lingering hints of weed. Since cannabis binds to chocolate in a special way due to their similar properties, the high associated with these edibles is more gradual and thus more serene and enjoyable.

Edibles often take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours to take effect, so be patient and take it slow. Everyone reacts to them differently — some friends have told me edibles have no effect on them at all. No, cannabis alone can’t kill you, but the overdose effects aren’t pleasant, either. Taking too many edibles can lead to “greening out,” causing feelings of greater impairment, distress, nausea and even vomiting.

Disposable Vapes

In the frenzy of events and outings, it can be hard to keep track of your belongings, especially if you’re under the influence and jumping from one place to the next. For Halloween, I recommend getting a vaporizer that you can easily part with, if necessary — or by accident.

The Alpine disposable vape pen, which is tested and sold legally in the cool mint flavor comes ready for use. Pre-charged and filled with 300 mg of concentrate, equalling over 150 puffs, the pen is convenient, user-friendly and refreshing.

Discounts

Who doesn’t love a good sale? Chances are, your local weed shop is offering discounts on cannabis products with Halloween around the corner. The nearest shops to campus are LA Wonderland Marijuana Dispensary Recreational and New Age Care Center, with both only about two miles away. Potential deals are available either online or in person.

Mixing alcohol with cannabis

If you’re planning on drinking during Halloween, it’s important to note that alcohol can intensify the side effects of cannabis, impairing you faster. Make sure to know your limits and have friends with you in case things go awry. Drink and smoke responsibly to enjoy your evening and ensure others do, too!

Designated driver

If you’re planning on going off campus for Halloween events, make sure you have a designated driver. While some people say cannabis doesn’t impair them while driving, it’s best — and safest — to avoid doing so altogether. Plus, it’s illegal. With campus safe rides offered by Lyft and Campus Cruiser, there’s no reason to drive!

Smoking etiquette

If you want to have a good old-fashioned smoke session with your friends at a Halloween party, make sure to ask the people who live there if it’s OK. Practice good “stoner” etiquette and share some with them, remembering that the rule is “puff, puff, pass” with a strong emphasis on only two puffs! It’s best to smoke outside, so the smell can evaporate and people who have asthma or aren’t fans of cannabis can have some peace of mind.

Smoke bag

Experienced smokers will tell you that they don’t go anywhere without their smoke bag — complete with gum, hand sanitizer, eye drops, perfume or cologne, a dab pen and, most importantly, a lighter. Nothing is worse than having weed to smoke and nothing to light it with, trust me. If you have room for a water bottle for cottonmouth and some snacks for munchies, that’s a plus. A prepped bag of practical items is sure to make your experience even better. You’ll thank me later.

The end of October is a time of great fun, frights and food and enhancing that experience with cannabis is a surefire way to make the most of your Halloween scaries. Happy Halloweed!

Natalie Oganesyan is a sophomore writing about weed culture and politics. She is also the Arts & Entertainment Editor at the Daily Trojan. Her column, “To be Blunt,” runs every other Thursday.