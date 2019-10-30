5 simple and last minute Halloween costume ideas

Though Halloween allows us to leave midterm madness behind for one night, nothing is more frightening than realizing you don’t have a costume planned. That fear can be quickly resolved by throwing on a simple last-minute costume. Here are several pop culture outfits you can make from items found in your own closet.

“The Office” Group Costume

Get the whole Dunder Mifflin staff together with Pam, Jim, Dwight and even Prison Mike. Pam requires a white button-down collared shirt and a gray skirt and cardigan, and don’t forget to part your hair to the side in typical Pam fashion! Dwight needs a dull, pale button-down shirt, brown tie, brown slacks, matching shoes and retro reading glasses (if you don’t own these, you can buy a pair of cheap aviator-style sunglasses and punch out the lenses). If you have time, part your hair down the middle and run to Trader Joe’s to pick up a bunch of red beets as props.

Jim’s outfit is quite simple: A blue button down and gray slacks along with shoes to match will do, but a dashing smile makes the best accessory for this costume. Prison Mike has a full, tailored gray suit, white collared shirt, black shoes and, of course, a purple bandana for your head. Though simple to put together, beware: This costume also requires a fierce — highly over-the-top— backstory on what it’s like to live in prison. You can also Google Dunder Mifflin name tags for all of these characters, which adds a nice touch to the whole outfit.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande

An anti-couples costume couldn’t be more cringy than Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Davidson’s look is very similar to the outfit of the average tired college student; in other words, make sure to have dark circles under your eyes and a bright colored hoodie. Bring out your authentic Davidson look with a removable tattoo sleeve and frosted hair.

For the “Dangerous Woman” look, mimic Grande’s classic high ponytail along with dramatic winged eyeliner. Her ensemble includes a pink sleeveless top, pink skirt, white stockings and cute white booties to match. It would not be a bad idea to include furry accessories such as cat ears, hair pom poms or a scarf, as she is always recognizable in those.

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

Every blonde needs a brunette for Halloween. Throw it back to the early 2000s with besties Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

Hilton’s outfit would include a midi-length tight dress in her signature color, silver. Kardashian’s outfit would consist of a short black dress with heavy dark eyeshadow. Both outfits would not be complete without bedazzled headbands, long necklaces and big earrings. At the end of the night, you’ll feel like you are on an episode of “The Simple Life.” Even Paris would compliment your outfit, saying, “That’s hot.”

Mean Girls Group Costume

Another classic group Halloween costume sources inspiration from the infamous Halloween party in “Mean Girls.” All you need to put together Regina George’s outfit would be a white bodysuit with a pair of rabbit ears and a cottontail — seriously, that is all you need.

Gretchen Wieners’ outfit can be easily put together with cat ears, a black long-sleeve top and a pair of black skinny jeans. Karen Smith just needs a pair of mouse ears and a black dress. If you happen to have a wedding dress, don’t hesitate to throw it on and zombie’s teeth and make Cady Heron’s epic zombie bride costume.

VSCO Girl

What better way to address the biggest internet meme of the season than by being a VSCO Girl for Halloween?

Grab your favorite pair of biker shorts, an infinite amount of scrunchies, a Hydro Flask, Puka shell necklace and a large T-shirt.

Bonus points if you can find a shirt that says “Save the Turtles” on it. A VSCO girl can be seen in several types of footwear: Crocs, Birkenstocks and Vans. Take inspiration from @haileybieber for a better visual.