This week we’re taking a look at two artistic event series on campus: “Jazz Nights” in the Thornton School of Music and “Roski Talks” in Roski School of Art and Design. Host Sean Flannelly speaks with professor of critical studies and director of the masters curatorial program Karen Moss, while Daily Trojan‘s Simran Sandhu reports on the ongoing music performance series. Music by Joakim Karud.