Trojan Family Weekend excludes many students

Trojan Family Weekend features more than 200 programs including scavenger hunts and dance. (Sophie Ceniza | Daily Trojan)

This weekend, USC will welcome thousands of guests over the span of four days during Trojan Family Weekend. Students are encouraged to invite as many family members as they choose: parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins. With “something for everyone,” the weekend is advertised as an opportunity for families to connect with their students and engage in hundreds of unique campus activities.

But is Family Weekend really accessible? Only 39% of the incoming 2018 class is from California. Not to mention, USC’s international students make up about 24% of the student body and 17% of last year’s freshman class.

Registration for Family Weekend begins at $100 for adults but increases up to $175 for last minute tickets. Since Trojan Family Weekend is a self-supported event, some kind of fee is understandable. However, this is a much higher cost than in past years. In 2014, the price was capped at $100 per parent.

Additionally, registration fees do not include highly-coveted football game tickets, which must be purchased separately and can run $100-plus per person. This also does not include the cost of potential tailgate reservations, which start at $45 or parking passes on campus.

Although scholarships and discounts for early registration are offered, these small concessions still do not offset a variety of other associated costs. Taking into account registration fees, football game tickets, airfare, hotels, car rentals, food, activities around L.A. and more, the financial cost of Family Weekend adds up quickly.

It is far more convenient for local families to make the trip to USC if they choose. However, many out-of-state families do not have this option. They may be unable to afford the many costs associated with Family Weekend.

Also, many may feel the late October date falls too close to Thanksgiving, another short break where out-of-state and international students are forced to decide whether to make the trek home. Because of these barriers, some students may end up feeling isolated or excluded from the weekend’s spirit, one where participation necessitates having family present.

As a University that prides itself on diversity, inclusion, unity and family, perhaps USC should consider alternative programming for students whose families cannot attend.

The University could even rethink the way it presents Family Weekend. Instead of simply focusing on actual family members, why not lean into a notion so integral to USC’s image: the lasting “Trojan Family?” Made up of friends, colleagues, professors and staff, the Trojan family goes beyond blood and is a community we carry with us long after we leave USC’s campus. Why not use this idea to include students whose families are not on campus, showing them that they are not alone?

The Alumni Association, a well-known face of the “Trojan Family,” could interact with and further include students whose families cannot visit, emphasizing that they are valued members in a network of lifelong USC grads.

Residential colleges could inspire students to share their pride by hosting activities for residents instead of only parents. International and out of state students should speak on panels and offer their insight to make Family Weekend a more inclusive event for those with financial constraints.

All students, regardless of whether their families attend Family Weekend, should feel like they are able to participate.

“Trojan Family for life” may be more commonly said after graduating from USC, but that doesn’t mean students should feel left out of this family while they’re here.