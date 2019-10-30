Weed-out classes are not an effective way to teach

A common experience for many first-year STEM majors is having to cope with incredibly large, difficult introductory classes in their chosen fields. The classes typically demand a higher level of dedication and time management to be successful. Though it is essential to introduce incoming students to college-level expectations, many students feel discouraged by the initial difficulty and may choose to change their focus area due to their experience in the classes.

Students in these quintessential classes must quickly develop their study skills to finish with a decent grade and continue studying in the field of their choice. Even if a student receives a good grade, the class difficulty may discourage them from continuing to study that subject.

Averages have a high importance in classes like this as well, and students are constantly working to stay above the curve and thus, above their classmates. This causes a cutthroat culture and a poor learning environment, as oftentimes students lack a team mentality, which causes unnecessary competition.

Incoming students already feel overwhelmed with the stress of moving to a new place, and a competitive culture does not help them feel at ease in their new environment. Although high school preparation for college-level courses helps them adapt better, most students do not have control over the way in which classes are taught yet still suffer the consequences of failure.

A 2012 study by the Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics found that STEM students are about 6% more likely to change majors than non-STEM students. This is likely due to the culture of “weed-out” classes that discourage many students from pursuing degrees that could lead them to a successful career in STEM, especially as the world grows and needs more scientists.

Some may believe that this style of classes narrows the group so that only the very top students will remain, but others recognize that this obviously does not create a healthy learning environment for students.

Students declare their intention to study STEM during the college application process, so the school has an obligation to help these students stay on the track they indicated. Weed-out classes should not be a discouraging part of that process.

The cutthroat academic culture affects individuals differently, and the University should keep this in mind when designing courses for incoming students.

Weed-out classes create a negative learning environment, which contradicts the primary goal of a university: to educate its students.

If a class is major requirement, then that class should allow as many students as possible to learn the material and continue their pursuit of that major, not deter them from furthering their studies.