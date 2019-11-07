USC hires Mike Bohn as athletic director

USC named University of Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn as the University’s athletic director Thursday.

Bohn will arrive at University Park after serving as Cincinnati’s Athletic Director since 2014. While at Cincinnati, Bohn oversaw the revival of several of the university’s athletic programs and became a champion of Cincinnati’s attempts to join a Power Five football conference.

In 2013, Bohn marshalled in an $86 million renovation to Nippert Stadium, the school’s football field. In 2016, he hired former Ohio State defensive coordinator Luke Fickell to take over as the school’s head coach.

Despite missing out on a slot in the Big 12 conference during 2016 talks over conference realignment, the Bearcats have returned to college football relevance under Fickell’s tenure as head coach. The Bearcats are currently ranked No.17 in the AP Top 25 and are 18-3 since the beginning of Fickell’s second season in 2018.

Bohn also sought to re-energize Cincinnati’s basketball programs during his term. In 2017, Cincinnati’s basketball arena received an $87 million renovation. Cincinnati’s men’s basketball team never failed to make the NCAA tournament during his time at the school, while Bohn’s 2018 hiring of women’s head basketball coach Michelle Clark-Heard helped the program reach its highest win total since 2002.

Prior to his tenure at Cincinnati, Bohn served as Colorado’s AD from 2005 to 2013. During his term in Boulder, Bohn oversaw the school’s successful transition from the Big 12 to the Pac 12. The three head football coaches he hired — Dan Hawkins, Jon Embree and Mike MacIntryre — were fired within five seasons of taking the job.

USC hopes Bohn’s experience proves invaluable as the school’s athletic department looks to confront several major challenges in the coming months and years.

With the exception of a Rose Bowl Victory in 2017, USC’s football team has failed to return to to the prominence it enjoyed during the 2000s, and many fans are calling for the athletic department to replace current head coach Clay Helton.

In addition to on-field disappointment, USC Athletics have also been marred by scandal in recent years. During previous athletic director Lynn Swann’s three-year term, USC found itself involved in a federal investigation into college basketball’s pay-for-play infractions. USC was also heavily implicated in the recent college admissions scandal, in which members of the athletic department helped students get into the University by falsely identifying them as athletes. This prompted the indictment of associate athletic director Donna Heinel and former water polo head coach Marko Vavic, among other officials.

Bohn replaces interim athletic director Dave Roberts. Roberts, who also serves as USC President Carol Folt’s special adviser, took the interim position following Swann’s resignation on Sept. 9.

