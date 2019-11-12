Football focused on finishing 2019 strong

Redshirt freshman center Justin Dedich will start in place of redshirt sophomore Brett Neilon, who left last weekend’s game with a calf strain. (Ling Luo | Daily Trojan)

The Trojans will look to add another road victory to their record after barely holding on to win in Tempe, Ariz., last Saturday against the Sun Devils.

The team’s youth and inconsistency, which have plagued it this season despite all of its talent, reared its ugly head in the last three quarters against ASU. The Trojans were outscored 19-3 after a dominant performance by freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis brought the lead to 28-7 after 15 minutes.

Slovis was happy about the team’s performance to start the game off but said that the team will need to be less lackadaisical on the sideline moving forward.

“[In the first quarter,] that’s what it looks like when everyone does their job and is consistent,” Slovis said. “But at times later in the game, it just took one guy or two guys not doing their job, and a lot of that was me.”

Slovis had to adjust to taking snaps from the backup center redshirt freshman Justin Dedich after redshirt sophomore Brett Neilon left with an injury in the third quarter.

Although the win left many with a sour taste, there was plenty of good to take away as well. With its sixth win of the season, USC secured bowl eligibility after missing out on the postseason last year.

But head coach Clay Helton isn’t satisfied with just a bowl appearance.

“We have higher expectations here at USC, and there’s a lot of ball to be played,” Helton said. “We’re one game back from being Pac-12 South champions, so we’ve got to do our job. And that job is to go up to Cal and try to get another tough on the road victory against a team that just played a very good game.”

Cal, a team that started off the season at 4-0 and rose to No. 15 on the AP poll, has struggled mightily since its hot start. Still, a 33-20 victory over Washington State put the Bears at 5-4 on the season, proving that they’re still capable of playing like the top team they were earlier in the year.

“Anytime you play a [Cal head coach] Justin Wilcox team, you know the defense is going to be extremely well coached and it’s evident on tape,” Helton said of the Bears’ defense, which is led by senior insider linebacker Evan Weaver.

Weaver leads the nation in tackles with 136 to go along with 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Due to injuries and strong performance, freshman running back Kenan Christon will no longer redshirt this season, as the offense is now leaning on him.

Luckily for the Trojans, they should get some help going up against that Bears’ front, as running backs redshirt junior Vavae Malepeai and junior Stephen Carr practiced Tuesday and looked explosive. Their presence would help take some pressure off Christon.

Christon found himself thrust into the limelight after a crowded backfield became riddled with injuries.

“He’s been playing, he’s been contributing, he’s been dominating and doing everything he’s been asked and more,” Malepeai said.

Though he acknowledged that Christon has performed well since stepping into the starting role, Malepeai said he wants to return this weekend to help the Trojans leave Cal with a win.

“If God grants me the ability to play this week and my body is feeling up to it, I’m going to go ahead and contribute in any way that I can,” Malepeai said. “You can’t make the club in the tub.”

Sophomore wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has also continued to take snaps from running back and will help take pressure off of the run game.

“It’s something that I did growing up my whole life,” St. Brown said of playing in the backfield. “It’s nothing new to me, so I’m comfortable.”

Redshirt junior wide receiver Tyler Vaughns left practice early Tuesday to receive treatment for an injured ankle, so the team may need freshman wide receiver Drake London to come up big once again — something that his quarterback is confident he can do.

“You guys see the catches on TV and the big games, but he’s been a stud since he walked in here,” Slovis said. “I’m really proud of him — he’s stepped up big time.”

With two games to go in the season, the Trojans have an opportunity to show just what type of team they are. Although it seems unlikely that they’ll compete for a Pac-12 championship, they still have a lot to play for. Finishing the season strong would both land the team in a better bowl game and show how close it is to achieving greatness.