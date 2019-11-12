General Education S4E11: A Community in Mourning

There have been nine student deaths in less than three months at USC, three of which have been confirmed as suicides. Sean is joined by associate managing editor Natalie Bettendorf, who broke the news for Daily Trojan, as they discuss what the string of deaths mean for USC and students dealing with similar problems. Music by Joakim Karud.

Editor’s Note: The podcast refers to eight deaths. Since the recording of this podcast, there has been an additional confirmed death.

