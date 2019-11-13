Randall Park talks Asian identity, representation in Hollywood

Randall Park spoke to an audience of 500 in the Tutor Campus Ballroom Tuesday night. USC students Nathan Cho (left) and Swetha Ganesh (middle) moderated the discussion on representation in film.

(Andrea Diaz | Daily Trojan)

While Randall Park was attending UCLA, he started a theater company on campus. His parents originally approved of this because they believed it was only “for fun.” However, when Park formed another theater group after he graduated, his parents were not as open to the idea of him pursuing acting.

“My mom actually worked at UCLA … and she would hear first-hand stories about how hard it was,” Park said. “And she would tell me, how especially as an Asian person, how impossible it would be. And she was right, it was really very hard. I say my parents didn’t support my career, but with the perspective I have now, they really did support me during my pursuit of this career because they housed me, they fed me sometimes and maybe did my laundry here and there.”

Nearly 500 people attended the “Fresh Off the Boat” actor’s conversation on Asian American identity and the film industry in the Tutor Campus Center Ballroom Tuesday. Park, who also starred in the 2019 Netflix film “Always Be My Maybe,” is the final speaker as part of the International Student Assembly’s Global Cultural Month. USC Speakers Committee co-hosted the event.

“We went six seasons — it’s very hard for a show to go six seasons,” Park said. “To have an Asian family on TV that lasts that long … it shows the industry that there’s good business in telling these stories. The success of our show — and a lot of shows with people of color as leads — shows the industry that these shows can be watched and celebrated by everybody.”

Swetha Ganesh, assistant director of the Speakers Committee, and Nathan Cho, an intern at ISA, moderated the event.

“I volunteered myself … [because] this is such a cool opportunity to talk to someone who’s so well-known and established in this field,” said Ganesh, a sophomore majoring in international relations and the global economy. “Why wouldn’t you take this opportunity to get to know someone like that and be the one to facilitate the conversation to your peers?”

Park discussed meeting comedian and actress Ali Wong, who co-wrote and starred alongside Park in “Always Be My Maybe,” over cranberry fried rice during a theater company parties. The two became immediate friends and remained in touch throughout each other’s careers.

“Ali and I are old friends, we’ve known each other for a very long time, we used to do standup together,” he said. “We would talk about projects we wanted to work on collaborate on little things and we’d always said we would want to make a movie together, we both loved rom-coms. We were like, ‘Why don’t we just write?’ We know there’s a demand for it. So we just sat down, met every week and banged out a script.”

Though Park has found commercial success, he said he started his career making his own web series before working with the independent digital production company Wong Fu Productions in their webshorts.

“It was a great period for me because I got to write, I got to act, I got to play really anything I wanted to. And that really informed [about] what I wanted to make out of this career,” Park said. “I want to be able to play the romantic lead, I want to play the villain, I want to play everything. And I got to do that while making these shorts.”

Park earned his masters in Asian American Studies at UCLA and during his time in college, he started the club Lapu the Coyote that Cares, a theatre company that was carried on post-graduation. He said that more shows and movies will normalize the presence of Asian Americans in the media.

“The roles he has played was a big part of [why ISA chose him],” said Jinah Suh, a junior majoring in philosophy and psychology. “One of the main roles he’s known for is ‘Fresh Off The Boat,’ where he plays the immigrant father, so we definitely felt that he kind of has an understanding of the immigrant experience, or he had to in order to take over that role.”

Despite criticisms of “Fresh Off the Boat” perpetuating stereotypes, Park said the show is able to add complexity to the seemingly archetypal characters.

“Personally, I don’t look at a show like ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ as stereotypical; you can argue that there are aspects that are stereotypical but … we show so much more than that, like yeah [Jessica] is a strict mom, but she also loves her kids so much,” Park said. “So I think what’s most important is that whatever projects we continue to create, we just show people as human beings — it’s truthful, put it in.”

Steven Mach, a sophomore majoring in business administration, said that Park’s success motivates him to disprove Asian stereotypes.

“[The talk] definitely makes me feel like I shouldn’t be afraid to step out of my boundaries,” Mach said.

