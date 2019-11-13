USC officials warn students of drug abuse, opioid use

In a letter sent to students Tuesday night, several administrators informed students about the dangers of opioid use and announced the addition of a Department of Psychiatry at the Engemann Student Health Center.

In a letter sent to students Tuesday night, several administrators informed students about the dangers of opioid use and announced the addition of a Department of Psychiatry at the Engemann Student Health Center.

The letter — signed by Vice President for Student Affairs Winston Crisp, Chief Health Officer Sarah Van Orman and Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas — comes one day after a student was found dead off-campus Monday.

“These losses have shaken our community and our sympathy goes out to the families and friends who are mourning loved ones,” they wrote about the now nine students who have died this semester.

On Sunday, Van Orman told the Daily Trojan the University is “concerned” that at least one death may be linked to an opioid overdose. Three deaths have been confirmed as suicides, and the other six are under investigation.

“What we need to be doing a better job with on our campus is increasing access to mental health services and education about the risks of opioid use, in particular fentanyl,” she said Sunday. “The challenge for us is there’s several weeks between when a death might occur and we have confirmation, but the risk is so high so we are making people aware. We know that in our community, it’s a risk.”

In Tuesday’s letter, Van Orman, Crisp and Thomas wrote that mixing alcohol with these drugs can be fatal.

“In addition to the direct effects of each substance, drugs shared for recreational use can be mixed with other substances to increase its effects, sometimes without a user’s knowledge,” they wrote. “This practice is rising and is linked to overdose and death.”

The letter also emphasized the University’s commitment to increasing mental health resources on campus and that the number of mental health counselors has increased by nearly 50%.

“We are committed to providing counseling services to those of you in need,” they wrote, adding that a psychiatry department will be added Monday to Engemann for ongoing mental health needs.

“Our doors are open. Let’s continue talking and sharing because it’s crucial that we stay connected,” they ended the letter.

On Wednesday night, the Undergraduate Student Government will host a community event exclusively for students to speak about prioritizing well-being, on-campus wellness resources and to “discuss how to work through all of this as a student community.”

Students dealing with mental health concerns can walk into USC Student Health centers or contact the 24/7 phone line (213) 740-9355 for professional assistance. Faculty and staff members can reach out to the Center for Work and Family Life at (213) 821-0800. Students, faculty and staff members concerned about a fellow Trojan can notify Trojans Care 4 Trojans online or by calling (213) 821-4710.

If students witness an overdose, call 911 or alert DPS at (213) 740-4321 on the University Park Campus or (323) 442-1000 on the Health Sciences Campus.

The letter — signed by Vice President for Student Affairs Winston Crisp, Chief Health Officer Sarah Van Orman and Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas — comes one day after a student was found dead off-campus Monday.

“These losses have shaken our community and our sympathy goes out to the families and friends who are mourning loved ones,” they wrote about the now nine students who have died this semester.

On Sunday, Van Orman told the Daily Trojan the University is “concerned” that at least one death may be linked to an opioid overdose. Three deaths have been confirmed as suicides, and the other six are under investigation.

“What we need to be doing a better job with on our campus is increasing access to mental health services and education about the risks of opioid use, in particular fentanyl,” she said Sunday. “The challenge for us is there’s several weeks between when a death might occur and we have confirmation, but the risk is so high so we are making people aware. We know that in our community, it’s a risk.”

In Tuesday’s letter, Van Orman, Crisp and Thomas wrote that mixing alcohol with these drugs can be fatal.

“In addition to the direct effects of each substance, drugs shared for recreational use can be mixed with other substances to increase its effects, sometimes without a user’s knowledge,” they wrote. “This practice is rising and is linked to overdose and death.”

The letter also emphasized the University’s commitment to increasing mental health resources on campus and that the number of mental health counselors has increased by nearly 50%.

“We are committed to providing counseling services to those of you in need,” they wrote, adding that a psychiatry department will be added Monday to Engemann for ongoing mental health needs.

“Our doors are open. Let’s continue talking and sharing because it’s crucial that we stay connected,” they ended the letter.

On Wednesday night, the Undergraduate Student Government will host a community event exclusively for students to speak about prioritizing well-being, on-campus wellness resources and to “discuss how to work through all of this as a student community.”

Students dealing with mental health concerns can walk into USC Student Health centers or contact the 24/7 phone line (213) 740-9355 for professional assistance. Faculty and staff members can reach out to the Center for Work and Family Life at (213) 821-0800. Students, faculty and staff members concerned about a fellow Trojan can notify Trojans Care 4 Trojans online or by calling (213) 821-4710.

If students witness an overdose, call 911 or alert DPS at (213) 740-4321 on the University Park Campus or (323) 442-1000 on the Health Sciences Campus.