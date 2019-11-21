Saweetie replaces Rico Nasty as headliner ahead of conquest

Rapper and 2016 alumna Saweetie will take Rico Nasty’s place as the headlining performer at the 2019 Conquest Thursday, USC Concerts Committee announced Wednesday.

Concerts Committee Co-Executive Director Leila Kashfi said Rico Nasty dropped out of the performance Wednesday because of unforeseen personal circumstances. Kashfi said the Committee worked with Rico Nasty’s agency throughout the day and was able to secure Saweetie as the main act for the concert.

Saweetie, who released her second EP “ICY” in March, graduated with a communication degree from the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

The rapper has made several other appearances on campus since she graduated. She attended a Black Student Assembly event last November to talk about her career and was also spotted at this year’s Homecoming tailgate.

In an August interview with the Daily Trojan, Saweetie discussed her experience transferring to USC, her dream school, from San Diego State University. She talked about her time at USC, which included running a clothing brand and holding jobs at the Marshall School of Business, a sports bar and as a research assistant on campus.

“I’m very high maintenance,” Saweetie told the Daily Trojan. “I like to get my weave, my nails, I like going shopping. I had to keep myself up. And how do you do that? With four jobs.”

“We just think it’s a perfect fit because Conquest is the big spirit alumni event,” Kashfi said. “We saw the buzz already of how excited people were to have her here just tailgating [during Homecoming], so we’re really excited.”

Each year, Conquest also features various food vendors, an esports match against UCLA and visiting sponsors. This year, Chris Begler, a co-executive director for Concerts Committee, said the event will also host several mental health organizations to offer resources to students following a series of student deaths that have impacted the campus community.

“There’s a lot more going on than what’s on stage, and we’re proud that it’s a well-rounded event,” he said.