General Education S4E12: Finding Meaning in Well-being

For the past decade, there’s been a quiet but powerful advocate of mental health resources at USC: The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life. The center provides a series of programs promoting wellness and spiritual well-being. Reporters Simran Sandhu and Nayeli Ayala take a look at two of these programs, and Sean has an in-depth discussion with Dean of Religious Life Varun Soni about why the Office of Religious Life has taken on this unexpected role. Music by Joakim Karud.