General Education S4E13: No Questions Asked — Drug Take Back Day

For the last episode of the fall semester and Sean’s last episode as host, we’ll be looking at the first Drug Take Back Day hosted by USC Pharmacies and USC Student Health Center on Dec. 5. This event is particularly relevant given the L.A. Times reporting that hinted at links between some of the recent student deaths and drug overdoses. Featuring reporting from assistant news editor Sarah Yaacoub and associate managing editor Natalie Bettendorf, and an interview with Chief Health Officer Sarah Van Orman. Music by Joakim Karud.