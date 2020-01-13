Streaming for your consideration

Arielle Chen | Daily Trojan

Sad that “Friends” has been taken off Netflix? Here are the new titles coming to your favorite streaming services.

Netflix

“A Sun”

A Taiwanese film directed by Chung Mong-hong, “A Sun” centers a family dealing with the aftermath of their son’s incarceration. The film allows audiences to deeply connect with the characters as they traverse through strained relationships, and raises questions about the value of forgiveness. The film is dark and emotional, yet wholly poetic and captivating. “A Sun” is an excellent choice for any student interested in exploring the ramifications of incarceration and family development. “A Sun” will be available to stream on Jan. 24.

“Anne with an E”

Based on the novel “Anne of Green Gables” by Lucy Maud Montgomery, “Anne with an ‘E’” documents the adventures of Anne Shirley-Cuthbert (Amybeth McNulty). Anne, a high-spirited, passionate girl, faces many challenges as a young orphan living in the late 19th century. USC students interested in gender studies and social justice would love this show as it tackles topical issues of prejudice and women’s empowerment while remaining inspiring and uplifting. Netflix and CBC released a joint statement in November 2019 stating that the series has been canceled and will not be renewed for a fourth season.

Hulu

“Party of Five”

A reboot of the ’90s television series, “Party of Five” focuses on the lives of the Acosta children following their parent’s sudden deportation back to Mexico. The series brought to streaming by the original creators of “Party of Five,” Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser, showcases the decisions the children have to make for their own survival, which heavily reflects the real-life hardships many immigrant families face today. USC students will be able to connect with the Acosta children’s passions, such as Emilio Acosta’s (Brandon Larracuente) music career and witness the emotional distress that comes with a parent’s sudden departure due to deportation

“Honeyland”

The most-awarded documentary at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019, “Honeyland” is set in a remote village in Macedonia. Students who wish to expand their global perspective will enjoy this film as it follows the life of Hatizde Muratova, a beekeeper who lives with her mother, as she deals with the arrival of a disruptive family that disturbs her way of life. Tensions soon begin to arise, and viewers are pulled into Hatizde’s life through the film’s exhibition of bright, vivid detail.

HBO

“Midsommar”

For students who are going through a breakup or trying to conduct research for their thesis, “Midsommar” is a perfect film to watch. “Midsommar,” a horror film written and directed by Ari Aster, follows the adventure of couple Dani (Florence Pugh) and Christian (Jack Reynor) and their friends to a rural Swedish town for their mid-summer festival. The trip, which was originally intended to be a carefree getaway, quickly descends into madness and gore at the hands of a pagan cult. “Midsommar” proves through flowery imagery and bright colors that a film does not have to be shot in the dark in order to be scary.

“Pain and Glory”

“Pain and Glory,” also known as “Dolor y Gloria,” is a Spanish drama film directed and written by Pedro Almodóvar. Students in the School of Cinematic Arts would be interested in this film as it centers around a film director named Salvador Mallo (Antonio Banderas) as he experiences a series of reencounters. The film explores different memories of Mallo’s, now a man on the verge of physical decline, as he reflects on his life decisions. Chosen by Time magazine as the best film of the year and nominated for several awards, “Pain and Glory” will be available to stream on Jan. 14.