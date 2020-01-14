Must-see places in LA



Arielle Chen | Daily Trojan

Are you an out-of-town spring admit looking to explore your new home? Whether you’ve just moved to Los Angeles or you’ve lived here your entire life, it’s always a good time to check out what the City of Angels has to offer. One of the great things about going to school at USC is that there’s always so much going on nearby. Here are a few fun spots to check out around town.



Griffith Park

Offering picturesque, panoramic views of L.A., Griffith Park is the perfect destination for a sunny day or a sunset. If you have some time on your hands and are looking to get active, try hiking Bronson Canyon or the Brush Canyon Trail with some friends. Or if you’d prefer to stay inside, Griffith Observatory has lots of great attractions, like the Samuel Oschin Planetarium under the building’s iconic dome. As a bonus, admission to the observatory is always free.



Hollywood Walk of Fame

Arguably one of the most ubiquitous of L.A.’s tourist attractions is the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Since the unveiling of its first eight stars back in 1958, the Walk of Fame has immortalized the careers of more than 2,600 entertainers. The Walk is accessible from the Hollywood/Highland and Hollywood/Vine stops on the Metro Red Line. Coming up this Friday, it will dedicate 2,684th star to Iranian Armenian American musician Andy Madadian. If you’re looking for the quintessential L.A. tourist experience, this is it.



The Broad

The Broad houses an impressive collection of more than 2,000 works within its architecturally striking walls. The Broad features a number of immersive installations, such as Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Rooms” exhibitions, which are currently on display. Take in the sights or take some pictures for your feed. Admission to The Broad is free, but tickets have timed entries associated with them so plan your trip in advance.



La Brea Tar Pits

As the only Ice Age fossil site that’s currently being excavated in the middle of a city, the La Brea Tar Pits offer a truly unique experience to visitors. Scientists have uncovered many mysteries of the past from the fossils preserved in the Tar Pits’ asphalt such as 16 fossil deposits and a nearly intact mammoth skeleton. The museum adjacent to the Tar Pits is home to a whopping 3.5 million Ice Age fossils. As part of the annual SoCal Museums Free-For-All Day, the La Brea Tar Pits will offer free admission Jan. 25.



California African American Museum

Located right across the street from campus in Exposition Park, the California African American Museum features thought-provoking exhibitions. Although the museum primarily focuses on the artworks of African Americans, it also features contemporary artists from all over the African diaspora. Like the La Brea Tar Pits, the California African American Museum will participate in the annual SoCal Museums Free-For-All Day on Saturday, Jan. 25.



Watts Towers Art Center

Designated as a National Historic Landmark, the Watts Towers are a collection of 17 sculptures constructed from steel, mortar, mosaic tiles and other materials. A central part of the Watts community, the towers serve as an epicenter of art and culture that has grown through the establishment of the Watts Towers Art Center. The Art Center showcases artists from diverse disciplines and is celebrating its 99th year.



Amoeba Music

The largest independent music store in the world is located right here in L.A. Amoeba Music’s Hollywood location takes up an entire city block and offers customers millions of titles to choose from. If you enjoy crate digging, this is certainly the place to do it. Whether you’re looking to hunt down old favorites, broaden your musical horizons or find a poster to hang in your dorm, Amoeba has it all.



The Roxy Theatre

If you couldn’t get enough of the music at Amoeba, you should definitely catch a live show. The Roxy is the perfect place to see an intimate performance. The roughly 500-person venue showcases rising talent from different genres and makes for a great destination for a night out with friends. Concerts account for one of the many facets of L.A.’s lively performing arts scene, and The Roxy is a great place to begin exploring that culture.