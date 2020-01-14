Women’s volleyball coach Crouch resigns

Brent Crouch resigned from his position as head coach of the USC women’s volleyball team, a role that he had held for two years. (Tal Volk | Daily Trojan)

Brent Crouch has resigned as the head coach of the USC women’s volleyball team to become the head coach of Auburn University’s program, USC Athletics announced Tuesday. Crouch was with the Trojans for two years, compiling a final record of 40-25 during his tenure at Galen Center.

Crouch led the Trojans to an 18-14 overall record and a sixth-place finish in the Pac-12 this season. Despite many injuries and a difficult schedule, USC managed to make its 29th straight NCAA tournament appearance before falling in the second round to No. 1 overall Baylor.

The Trojans also lost in the second round of the 2018 tournament to San Diego as the No. 11 overall seed after a 22-11 overall record and a third-place finish in the Pac-12 under Crouch.

Crouch was hired in January 2018 after longtime head coach Mick Haley was relieved of his duties. Now, Crouch will be taking the reins of an Auburn program that went 7-22 overall in 2019 — last in the Southeastern Conference — and failed to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“The Auburn family is going to see a volleyball program playing a fast, aggressive style of volleyball and to continue to develop young student-athletes at the highest level on and off the court,” Crouch said in a statement from Auburn announcing his hiring. “I expect us to be earning a bid to the NCAA tournament very soon, and I know our athletes are up for that challenge.”

The news comes as the latest installment of a tumultuous day at Heritage Hall. Earlier on Tuesday, three top athletic department officials — Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Steve Lopes, senior associate athletic director Ron Orr and associate athletic director Scott Jacobson — were fired.

The three were let go in connection with the college admissions scandal that surfaced last March but that does not appear to relate to Crouch’s decision to leave USC.

USC has said in a statement that a “search for [Crouch’s] replacement will begin immediately.”