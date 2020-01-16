Screenings focus on representation of social discourse in nontheatrical film



Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan

Marsha Gordon from North Carolina State University (left) and Laura Isabel Serna from USC (right) answer questions from the audience following the screenings.

This Wednesday, the School of Cinematic Art’s Cinema and Media Studies division screened several films as part of a larger conversation on race, identity and politics.

Screenings and subsequent discussions were hosted by the school along with the Visual Studies Research Institute and the Hugh M. Hefner Moving Image Archive. The archive is the USC-based audiovisual archive where the screened films will be added to a collection of children’s films, home movies and CBS newsreels among other audiovisual projects.

Cinema academics and archivists from across the country, including Hugh M. Hefner archivist Dino Everett, selected the films aiming to answer the question: “How did filmmakers develop and audiences encounter ideas about race, identity, politics and community outside the borders of theatrical cinema?”

Elements of the archive and requests for viewings of Wednesday’s films can be found on the archive’s website.