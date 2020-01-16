USC parents delay evidence materials

Actress Lori Loughlin’s lawyers believe that the FBI interviews with William “Rick” Singer would help prove Loughlin’s innocence. (Photo courtesy of the Hallmark Channel)

Federal prosecutors have not received the evidence expected from 34 of the 36 parents charged in the college admissions scandal, according to a joint status report filed Friday. Only Bill McGlashan and Robert Zangrillo, who are both accused of facilitating their children’s admittance to USC as false football recruits, have submitted discovery materials to the government.

For eight months, attorneys of the 34 defendants have refused to put forth the requested discovery material, which serves to uphold fairness of the trial by informing parties of the case about evidence that will be used in trial. Defendants are required by the government to provide this information and typically 28 days to reciprocate a discovery to the government.

Defendants stalled submission of these documents, citing them as premature to the case. Their attorneys also stated that the discovery materials the government itself has put forward do not comply with its own standards and, therefore, defendants should not be expected to put forth their own discovery material until the government has completed its obligations. Defendants have filed motions to compel, according to court documents.

“The Defendants have filed certain motions to compel … and do not agree that the Government has yet complied with its discovery obligations and contend that they cannot reasonably be expected to identify documents subject to reciprocal discovery until the Government has completed its Rule 16 obligations,” the status report read.

The filing states that the government disagreed with the defendant’s claim and affirms that it has fulfilled its discovery obligations. It also states that defendants and their attorneys have been given enough time to gather materials and create strategies of defense. Supplementary materials may be added on later.

Last month defense attorneys for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, accused prosecutors of withholding exculpatory evidence that would aid their case: FBI interviews with William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind the college admissions scheme.

Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 to Singer’s nonprofit organization Key Worldwide Foundation and to former USC senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel, who was fired in March 2019 for her involvement in the scandal, in exchange for their two daughters’ admission to the USC as crew recruits.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to their involvement in the admissions scandal.

In the defendants’ motion to compel production of exculpatory evidence, Loughlin and Giannuli’s attorneys said Singer’s responses in the FBI interviews depict how he falsely led his clients to believe their payments were legitimate donations. They said they believe the FBI interviews would serve as evidence that would aid in proving their innocence.

Attorneys from both sides will meet in the federal court Friday, Jan. 17 to exchange updated information and discuss case status.