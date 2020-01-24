Cannabis strain categories are misleading, incorrect

Indica or sativa? This is the age-old cannabis question.

You’ll find a stark division between the stoners in each group, a clear delineation between vehement sativa supporters and earnest indica enthusiasts. The dilemma is pretty much one of the only things that’ll get stoners riled up — that and debating someone’s ability to roll.

But, really, what’s all the smoke about?

In most — if not all — dispensaries, weed is divided into three broad categories: indica, sativa and hybrid. These are further divided into individual strains, which are the cannabis flower varieties categorized based on appearance, effect and chemical profile.

The pervading perception is that indica strains induce fatigue and are best suited for nighttime use, while sativa strains are energizing and invigorating, perfect for outdoor activities and creative, artistic initiatives. Hybrids seemingly offer a balance between the two, producing both indica and sativa effects.

The truth is, though, that these categories and strains are useless and misleading. Strain names are not reliable in predicting effects, flavors or moods and are nothing more than mere marketing ploys.

Take OG Kush, for example, one of the most popular strains in Southern Californian dispensaries. While OG Kush is often described as a euphoric and well-balanced strain, its chemical composition varies greatly from one dispensary to the next. Different harvesting, growing and processing methods result in different cannabinoid and terpene combinations — the two actual main factors responsible for a given strain’s effects.

So, why do we still categorize weed — a substance used for its medicinal and state-of-mind-altering properties — incorrectly? The problem is twofold: historical plant classifications became warped over time and cannabis entered the mainstream without proper standardization or research into its strains’ myriad effects.

In the 18th century, the terms indica and sativa were used to classify different cannabis species: Cannabis sativa described hemp plants from Europe cultivated for fiber and seed production and Cannabis indica referred to psychoactive plants from India that were used to make hashish.

But today most of the cannabis strains we consume stem from Cannabis indica, and yet, with the mass commercialization and rapid legalization of cannabis, the incorrect names stuck. While sativa refers to tall, narrow-leaf varieties of cannabis and indica refers to short, broad-leaf plants, both are technically varieties of Cannabis indica. Even then, this distinction is only relevant to cannabis growers.

Strains’ effects are actually dependent on a number of different scientific factors, including chemical composition, dosage, consumption method and one’s personal tolerance and biology. Hundreds of unique chemical compounds in one strain interact with each other in a complex, not yet fully comprehended, way to produce a symphony of experiences.

Cannabinoids like cannabidiol, known as CBD, and tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, are among the main drivers of strains’ effects. CBD, a non-psychoactive compound, is useful for reducing anxiety, pain and inflammation, while THC, a psychoactive compound, is well-suited for relieving nausea, inducing sleep and getting high. Terpenes, the aromatic compounds in weed (and by extension, all plants), are what determine strains’ smells, be it citrus, berries or even cheese.

According to Jeffrey Raber, a chemist who founded the first independent cannabis terpenes testing lab, strains’ energizing or sedating effects seem to mainly be influenced by terpenes and their relative ratios to both each other and cannabinoids.

Previously, it was thought that CBD caused sedation, indicas had higher CBD levels and that the same was true for the THC and sativa relationship. On the contrary, indicas and sativas exhibit similar levels of THC and CBD, meaning that some so-called indicas can be energizing while some sativas are sedating.

“There is no factual or scientific basis to making these broad sweeping recommendations, and it needs to stop today,” said Raber in response to the misinformation at dispensaries in an interview with Leafly. “What we need to seek to understand better is which standardized cannabis composition is causing which effects, when delivered in which fashions, at which specific dosages, to which types of [consumers].”

Basically, all you thought you knew about weed is a lie. So, what can you do?

While research has yet to answer questions about how terpenes and their various combinations affect cannabis strains — and therefore you — and if similar cannabinoid and terpene combinations across different strains cause similar effects, we can start by choosing weed based on different, correct criteria.

That is, until the industry catches up and standardizes its products.

Choose THC-dominant strains if you’re on the hunt for a euphoric, energizing experience or if you’re looking to alleviate insomnia or depression. CBD-dominant strains are better suited for treating muscle pain and are a great alternative if you’re prone to anxiety with THC-dominant strains. Balanced THC and CBD strains offer the perfect balance of a mild high accompanied by symptom relief.

Upon entering the overwhelmingly large cannabis space, it’s no doubt convenient to choose products based on pre-existing indica, sativa and hybrid categorizations, especially when that’s all budtenders go off of.

Finding the right strain, or strains, requires experience, knowledge and a bit of research. Go based off of the THC and CBD content and, if you can, smell the flower to get a sense of the terpenes. Consider things like your cannabis tolerance level, the length of your desired effects and your susceptibility to paranoia and anxiety when picking out your strain in whatever consumption form.

Over time, and with some trial and error, you will become more adept at picking the strain that’s right for you.

Natalie Oganesyan is a sophomore writing about weed culture and politics. She is also the Associate Managing Editor at the Daily Trojan. Her column, “To be Blunt,” runs every other Friday.