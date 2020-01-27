Concerts Committee to host Springfest at Memorial Coliseum

(Vincent Leo / Daily Trojan)

USC Concerts Committee is relocating Springfest, which will take place March 28, from McCarthy Quad to the United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.



Since 2017, the Concerts Committee and Coliseum officials have been working on this venue change to expand the immersive festival experience, especially with attendance growing each year.



“The whole notion of starting it there really just stemmed from quickly outgrowing McCarthy Quad and outgrowing the capacity issue and outgrowing guest tickets and outgrowing all these things that prohibit us from putting on the best quality event that we want to,” said Chris Begler, co-director of the committee.



Springfest, an annual arts and music campus event open to USC students since the 1990s, is hosted by a completely student-run organization that in the past has featured headliners including Diplo, Tyga, 2 Chainz, Portugal The Man and Capital Cities. A student favorite event, with booths from AT&T, Apple Pay, Shein and local Los Angeles food vendors in previous years, the event has experienced issues in the past with attendance exceeding capacity.



In 2017, attendance exceeded capacity, leading to trampling crowds, an injury that landed a student in the hospital and the involvement of the Los Angeles Fire Department which ended with headliner Rae Sremmurd not playing that night.



Since then, Concerts Committee has been hard at work figuring out how to improve safety measures, while also improving the talent and experience for students, according to Begler and co-director of Concerts Committee Leila Kashfi. With resources provided by the Coliseum, the committee will be able to provide a much safer, risk-managed space to students, assistant director of Concerts Committee Sean Lewow said.



“It’s really on a whole other caliber of event now at this point — it’s not just a show on the Quad,” Kashfi said. “It really is something that’s happening at a stadium where the Olympics have been held, where all of our football games are [held]. It’s part of USC tradition.”



According to Begler and Kashfi, the Coliseum team was supportive of featuring Springfest at the stadium. The venue recently hosted a portion of Rolling Loud, a music festival, and has expressed interest in organizing other programs to increase attendance from both USC students and L.A. residents.



“We’re really grateful that the Coliseum is working with us and really accommodating all of our needs to make this happen as seamlessly as possible for our first time that the event is happening there,” Kashfi said.



Concerts Committee has also been working to implement guest ticketing, better transportation and additional student activities to make the concert a more high-quality experience.

The committee is hoping to extend free Lyft hours for the duration of Springfest, as well as provide shuttles to and from the stadium and campus in order to make it as efficient as possible for students to attend the event. While a specific transportation plan has not been confirmed, the committee is working directly with USC to make sure as many students as possible have convenient access to Springfest.



“Regardless, it’s going to be worth the 12-minute walk,” Kashfi said. “Once you’re there, you’ll want to stay there the whole time.”



Additionally, students will be able to purchase up to two guest tickets to bring their non-USC friends to the festival, as attendance is projected to increase from previous years. In the past, Springfest has been able to accommodate around 10,000 people, with an average of 7,000 students passing through McCarthy Quad each year. Prices have not yet been announced, but updates are projected to come out in mid-February. According to Begler and Kashfi, guest tickets will be reasonably priced.



“We’re still figuring out a number, but it’s not going to be $50,” Begler said. “It’ll be affordable. You’ll get bang for your buck.”



Students will also be able to watch their USC friends perform on an additional stage reserved for student-talent performances. According to Kashfi, this smaller stage will provide a more backyard-style vibe, giving attendees a more direct experience with the music and artists.



“You’re getting top-tier headliners in a much more intimate setting and essentially for free,” Begler said.



“And in a space that feels like your own home and your own environment — somewhere that you have had a lot of positive memories going to football games,” Kashfi said.



The change in venue will allow sponsors to establish interactive activations — such as streetwear and art available for students to browse and shop — rather than the limited, tended-to booths present in past Springfest events.



“We’re looking to have a Melrose flea market-style with different streetwear companies and thrift stores, so people can come and browse, buy, shop, play,” Begler said.



Lauren Merola, a senior majoring in communication, was intrigued by the new updates Concerts Committee has worked on for Springfest, despite not always attending the event in past years.



“As someone who has never been too invested in Springfest before, I think it’s really cool that they’re making it more inclusive,” Merola said. “ With all the extra activities set up, I’m more inclined to go, and it’s actually sparked my interest a lot more than in recent years



When it comes to headliners, Concerts Committee is doing their best to keep the artists a secret, especially with higher profile artists. The committee plans stagger the annoucements through social media leading up to the day of Springfest.



“We’re shooting for three acts for Springfest … so we’re decreasing the size a little bit, but we wanted to go a lot bigger on the talent we do actually bring,” Lewow said.



While the directors do not want to reveal too much on particular artists, there will be various artists that will appeal to all students’ music interests, Begler said.



“If you like EDM, there’ll be something for you. If you like hip-hop, there’ll be something for you. If you like bands, there’ll be something for you,” Begler said.



Tickets will be released mid-February, with artists being announced through the Concerts Committee’s social media platforms up until the actual day of the festival.

