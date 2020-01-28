USC must host open discussions about Kashmir

It’s been almost six months since India revoked Kashmir’s constitutional rights. Located in the northern region of the India subcontinent, Kashmir has been the subject of dispute between India, Pakistan and China for over half a century. International outcries over the human rights abuses committed in the region aren’t as powerful as they were back then. While some universities have arranged talks on their campuses, as well as movements to call out the atrocities carried out against Kashmiris and discuss the gross human rights violations, USC has done little compared to other universities, which have.

It is important to address two main questions: What’s happening in Kashmir today? And, why is it relevant to American universities?

Kashmir has been disputed territory between India and Pakistan since 1947, with both nations claiming ownership over the region. Since then, both countries have engaged in large-scale and guerilla warfare over the region. Last August, India removed Article 370 from its Constitution — which allowed Indian Administered Kashmir to make its own laws except on matters of defense, finance, foreign affairs and communications. Article 35A which was also revoked, formerly allowed the administered region’s state legislature to define “permanent residents” of its area. Essentially, revoking those articles meant stripping Kashmir of the little autonomy they had left.

Kashmiris are still suffering today. The internet was blocked in the region until Jan. 25, and 2G access is allowed to only whitelisted websites. For six months, Kashmiris were unable to tell their families outside the region about the acts of injustice carried out against them. They couldn’t tell them about the power shutdowns, the children who were unable to go to school, the women who were abused nor the protesters and the common civilians who had been killed.

There has been some international support but clearly not enough. On an issue like this, where rights that matter to us are being violated, it’s crucial to voice outrage at what is happening. In these instances, it is especially important for institutions of higher education to speak out against injustice.

USC claims to harbor diverse perspectives, to teach students to think critically about world issues and to have students attempt to understand an array of problems. Why hasn’t there been further information about Kashmir then?

There’s a number of changes USC can make to address the Kashmir issue.

First, USC should invite speakers to educate students about what is happening. Perhaps a faculty member from the Gender and Sexuality Studies department could speak to the violations carried out against women in Kashmir in the context of gendered violence in conflict zones. Organizing these discussions allows for greater visibility and for the issue to be the center of more debate.

A long-term solution to address the issue is also to incorporate more classes on South Asian history, some that pertain specifically to Kashmir. This could work as a freshman general education seminar or an international relations general education course taught specifically on Kashmir.

With these improvements, students will be more well-equipped to talk about Kashmir and take initiative. While other campuses have already started the conversation, it’s time USC takes a stand too.

Political debate has already begun to stagnate internationally, and it is USC’s duty to keep the voice of Kashmiris alive. If USC stays silent as an institution on issues like this, is it really as diverse-minded or “woke” as it claims to be?