The Houston Astros should have had their title vacated

This past fall, the Houston Astros were exposed for cheating, and they paid the price. After a Major League Baseball investigation, the baseball world learned that the Astros had been using cameras to steal signs, which were then relayed by banging a trash can and used to signal upcoming pitches to batters. MLB handed down one-year suspensions to Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow, took away the team’s first and second round picks over the next two years and fined the Astros $5 million.

That might sound like a hefty price to pay, but it’s not enough. Because of their unethical and inexcusable actions, the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 World Series title.

MLB has been plagued by cheating for years — from multiple gambling scandals to the Steroid Era to what we have now with the Astros’ sign-stealing.

Players and coaches in the MLB continue to cheat, and it appears that MLB can’t get them to stop. If the League wants to stop its organizations from constantly causing it headaches, it needs to take a stronger stance against these infractions.

The Astros have provided a perfect opportunity for MLB to finally take this stance, but the League missed its opportunity. Instead of taking away the Astros’ title, MLB has let them off the hook and sent the message that it’s okay to cheat if you win.

Maybe that’s why former Astros bench coach Alex Cora used a similar cheating system with the Boston Red Sox more recently to win the 2018 World Series, but we will never know unless the MLB decides to put down harsher penalties for cheating.

One thing I will say is that at least the MLB is staying consistent with history with its decision. During the Steroid Era, superior slugging took hold of the league, and players like Barry Bonds got to keep their records despite the fact that they were exposed for cheating. It appears the MLB is erring on the side of consistency here rather than take a proactive stand against cheating.

Another problem with the MLB’s punishment is that, in the eyes of the Astros, it was all worth it in the end because they accomplished their goal. The punishments handed down by the MLB are a small price to pay for something that lasts much longer: a World Series championship. The championship was especially meaningful because it was the first World Series title in the history of the organization.

It could be argued that even if the MLB took their title, it wouldn’t fix the past since it’s already happened. That is completely beside the point. What’s done is done, but you can’t let a team escape the consequences of cheating its way to a championship. MLB’s handling of the situation is like shooting a bank robber in the arm but letting them walk away with everything they stole.

Would the bank robber think it was worth it? Yes. I’m pretty sure most robbers would take a shot in the arm in exchange for their freedom and a bunch of cash. Similarly, how many other teams would take the Astros’ punishment for a World Series title? I guarantee almost all of them would, but one name sticks out in particular: the Dodgers.

Throughout this scandal, the one team hurt the most was the Dodgers. The 2017 World Series was a seven-game thriller that could have gone down as an amazing series. Instead, for the Dodgers, it is now a series of big what-ifs. What if the Astros batters didn’t know what pitches were coming? What if George Springer hadn’t ripped five home runs in seven games?

The Astros’ cheating had a direct impact on the series, and I’d argue it’s the reason they beat the Dodgers in 2017. The Astros had five players with multiple home runs in the series. The Dodgers had two. The Astros had more hits, a higher batting average, a higher slugging percentage and better offensive stats in almost every other category as well.

It’s not like the Dodgers had weak pitching either. In fact, it was the opposite. They had a stacked staff led by slingers Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood and included a total of four pitchers with 12-plus wins. No, the Dodgers didn’t choke. The Astros were better hitters because they knew what was coming, and they had known what was coming all season. To put it simply, the Dodgers were cheated out of a World Series title.

The L.A. team hasn’t won a World Series title since 1988. Losing to the Astros in 2017 halted the momentum that the Dodgers had been slowly accumulating for years. Winning in 2017 could have been a major turning point for the organization. Instead, it was cheated, and a year later, it was cheated again in the World Series, this time by a Red Sox team led by Cora and another sign-stealing system.

Sure, the Dodgers have been successful in the past several seasons, but they still missed out on several chances to win their first World Series title of the century. You know who does have a World Series now? The Astros. By cheating, they’ve earned the right to celebrate a title they didn’t earn and most definitely don’t deserve, pissing on the name of baseball in the process. They should pay for what they did and have their false World Series title vacated.

Harrison Cho is a sophomore writing about sports. His column, “The Chosen One,” runs every other Thursday.