‘The Bachelor’ gives hungry audiences a taste of romantic fantasy

“The Bachelor” is one of the most frustrating shows I’ve ever watched. It is just four episodes in with 15 women remaining, but Peter Weber’s season has already reached a state of disarray as, in the words of contestant Tammy, “drama has risen from the dead.”

However, that is exactly what America wants to see in reality TV, and so far, this season has delivered like no other.

The season premiere started out with a bang as Hannah Brown, who was on the previous season of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” made a surprise appearance. She quickly faded from the limelight as contestant Hannah Ann took over the first night with an extremely aggressive strategy, stealing Peter three times to earn the First Impression Rose.

In the second episode, Hannah Ann and contestant Kelsey started beef after Kelsey accused Hannah Ann of stealing the champagne that she had been saving for Peter. Their showdown was exciting as both felt they were in the right, but their squabble does not compare to what would happen in the next episode.

That drama started after contestant Sydney and others accused contestant Alayah of being on the show solely for the fame and money rather than for Peter. Alayah was then exposed for convincing contestant Victoria P. to lie to producers to get on the show and her chances of marrying Peter all but disappeared.

At least that was the case, until Peter decided to bring Alayah back after discovering that Victoria P., who up until that point had been making a strong surge, had also surprisingly lied by denying her obvious friendship with Alayah. Now, Peter has dug himself a huge hole and seemingly has no idea what to do next.

I get a headache just thinking about all the unnecessary drama and cattiness, yet millions of Americans tune in each week to watch the spectacle unfold. But why? Why do so many people enjoy watching women fight in an ugly, humiliating battle for what is supposed to be “love?”

I think one of the reasons so many people love “The Bachelor” is because it appeals to a sense of fantasy that most people will never find in their own life.

Take Peter for example: The man is perfect in many ways, from his looks to his character. What woman wouldn’t want to marry such a successful, caring and handsome man?

The dates that Peter takes the contestants on also exude picture-perfect fantasy. Contestant Victoria F. had an amazing date where she and Peter had a whole amusement park to themselves, followed by a private Chase Rice concert and then a romantic candlelit dinner. “The Bachelor” presents a fairytale setting and American audiences eat it up.

Another reason “The Bachelor” is so popular is because people want to see who is going to win, and the show’s drama adds the perfect touch of uncertainty and excitement that draws audiences in. People make predictions, have arguments and make bets on who they think will come away with a ring. I’m not going to lie — this is the main reason why I keep watching the show.

This season has been especially intriguing in that regard because Peter and all the women are currently a hot mess, and no one knows what’s going to happen.

Let’s also not forget that Peter has caused his fair share of problems as well. He has done a number of questionable things, from second-guessing himself with Hannah Brown to asking Alayah back on the show and giving her a date rose for a date she didn’t even go on.

Despite the show’s toxicity, “The Bachelor” is still wildly popular. Audiences get to witness a fairytale in real life, complete with dream dates in picturesque settings as 30 stunning women contend for the hand of a seemingly perfect man. The drama and romance are never-ending, and at the end of the day, it’s exactly what everyone wants to see.

Harrison Cho is a sophomore writing about “The Bachelor” and American pop culture. His column, “Rosechasing,” runs every other Friday.