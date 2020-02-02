Two injured in traffic collision near campus

A pickup truck struck a vehicle Sunday that was double parked in an eastbound lane of Jefferson Boulevard near Watt Way. A student inside the parked vehicle sustained injuries but did not require medical transport, Department of Public Safety Assistant Chief David Carlisle said.



Carlisle said he could not comment on the condition of the student due to privacy laws but no serious injuries were reported. The driver of the truck, who is not a student, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“There does not appear to be serious injuries, but there is a complaint of pain,” Carlisle said. “Fire department paramedics are checking the people involved in the collision.”

Carlisle said the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the case.

The vehicle was rear-ended by the truck, which then collided into the center divider.Both vehicles involved in the collision sustained significant damage, Carlisle said.

LAPD did not respond to request for comment in time for publication.

