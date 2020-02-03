Forget Target and explore wine around LA

(Ted Wint | Daily Trojan)

It’s fitting to welcome the end of dry January and start of 2020 with an exploration of my favorite wine hotspots around Los Angeles. In all honesty, I did not participate in dry January. In fact, I failed at that New Years’ resolution on day one, but who’s keeping track?

Regardless of the success or failure of our resolutions, 2020 might just be the year that some of us (like yours truly) graduate or, at least, graduate from Trader Joe’s wines.

Nestled in the historic center of downtown L.A., Mignon is one of the best-kept wine secrets of the entire city. With an emphasis on Old World (countries or regions where wine-making first originated) natural wines, this wine bar is sure to enchant you with its journey into French vineyards and Italian villas at the low-cost comfort of a simple Uber or Metro ride. On a more personal note, pairing the Escargots à la Bourguignonne with a glass of Kabaj Amfora 2008 ($17) from Slovenia is a match made in heaven. For the less adventurous (understandable that snails aren’t everyone’s cup of tea), Mignon offers a diverse selection of European dishes and a good variety of wine choices.

Close by in Culver City, Stanley’s Wet Goods is one of my favorite group wine outing spaces. At Stanley’s, patrons can purchase wine or beer or enjoy selections from the on-site bar, a popular concept in L.A. dining. In such a cozy social space, one can lose track of how many glasses of wine they drink. Not speaking from personal experience, of course! A major advantage for the college student is Stanley’s happy hour with its affordable selection of house wine throughout the week. If you aren’t a wine connoisseur, this is a good place to start; The people are friendly and more than willing to give you pointers.

Perhaps, if you’re just like the million other people in L.A. obsessed with nature and the outdoors (hot take: when people in L.A. refer to the outdoors, it’s not really the outdoors), Melody wine bar might be your vibe. Located in the heart of the Virgil Village, this space is meant for lovers of casual patio drinking who also enjoy the warmth of the L.A. outdoors. If you love to pair your wine with pasta or tacos, this is the place to be. Los Pilares Rosé 2014 ($14) from San Diego is my go-to first glass at Melody. The menu of wines is easy to navigate and has something for everyone. Some bottles are quite expensive, so it might be a good idea to journey to Melody with curious, like-minded drinking friends.

The convenience of Trader Joe’s and Target for our wine cannot be overstated; after all, it’s a walk or Fryft away for most of us. But the magic of studying here in the City of Angels is the wide range of options that are readily available for those who actively and smartly seek them out. Your wine experience here should not be any different. While we may finally gain some comfort with the wine selection in USC Village, it’s time we get out of the uni gates and embrace the drinking experiences in the city.

Ted Wint is a senior writing about wine culture for the Daily Trojan. His column, “Let’s Wine Down,” runs every other Tuesday.