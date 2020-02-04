Philosophy, politics and law major by day, indie-pop star by night

(Photo courtesy of Stephenie Lawrence)

USC is filled with musical talent. It’s impossible to tap through Instagram stories without being bombarded with new singles, covers and promotional content from fellow Trojans. And it’s no secret that a lot of that talent comes from Thornton, which boasts an alumni network with the likes of indie-pop darling King Princess. But what if USC’s next favorite student artist was studying ethics and political theory?

Stephenie Lawrence, a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law better known by her stage name Vietta, is a singer-songwriter from San Antonio, Texas. Lawrence describes her music as chill alternative-pop that takes lyrical inspiration from artists with a darker tone such as Lana Del Rey.

Lawrence said she started writing songs when she was in third grade, finding that the process came naturally to her.

“It’s an outlet for my emotions and a way to put my feelings into words,” she said. “Usually it’s like an emotional outburst … and it just comes out.”

Her song “Loveher’’ is a deeply emotive track about the desperation of a love triangle. Its R&B chord progression, top-notch production and composition highlight just how catchy and powerful Lawrence’s songwriting is. Some of her heaviest lyrics include, “Your words write melodies in my mind,” on “Loveher’’ and “I’m a body and I don’t have a mind,” on the track “Boy.”

Despite the gravitas of her emotional ballads, Lawrence’s music also has a lighter side.

Her most recent single “Dizzy” begins with her joking, “I kinda like you … haha, J.K. … Unless?” before it quickly unfolds into an upbeat pop track complete with plucky synths, saccharine vocals, acoustic guitars and an infectious hook. Lawrence said she wrote the song about an old crush.

“We literally hung out less than five times and didn’t even communicate that much,” Lawrence said. “But I wrote eight songs about him.”

Lawrence worked on the songs with her producer Nathan Chandra, an alumnus who majored in jazz studies before graduating in May 2019. Chandra produces music under the pseudonym Ox the Moron. The two met at an open mic night while at USC, Chandra said.

“I heard her on stage just soundchecking, and I was like ‘Holy sh-t’,” Chandra said. After the soundcheck, he asked if he could produce for her and she agreed.

Chandra said he enjoys collaborating with Lawrence and that the most fun part about working with her is when she shows him a new song.

“I’ll ask to hear it, and then she starts singing,” Chandra said. “And then I’ll just pick up the guitar or get on the piano or something and I’ll just follow along. In that moment the song kind of comes together in one take.”

Although Lawrence doesn’t produce, she brings a strong sense of artistic intention with her to every session, wanting the aural atmosphere of her songs to compliment her storytelling, Chandra said.

“Stephenie has really clear ideas of who she is musically,” he said. “It’s really fun to work with an artist like that because there’s no pretense. There’s no, ‘We need to sound like this.’ It’s just like let’s make this music that means a lot to me.”

Milagros Orozco Valencia, a student at Natomas High School and fan of Lawrence’s music, met her through Chandra. Valencia said Lawrence’s music and lyrics have resonated with her.

“[When I first heard “Dizzy”] I was kind of having my own relationship issues at the time,” Valencia said. “I just kept listening to more of her music from then on, and every song kind of spoke to me in some way.”

While Lawrence will headline a show Thursday night at Adult’s Only Bar on Sunset Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, in the future, she hopes to go on tour and play to larger crowds.

“I want to be able to be a great performer … but also create an experience,” Lawrence said. Lawrence hopes to one day emulate the theatrical live performances of artists Halsey and Melanie Martinez.

“During her tour, [Halsey] incorporated theatre into it, and I thought that was really cool,” she said, referencing the Shakespearean performances of her album “hopeless fountain kingdom.” “She did like a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ type inspiration thing.”

Ultimately, Lawrence hopes for her music to comfort listeners.

“I want my music to be transformative,” Lawrence said. “I feel like sometimes when I listen to music it helps me through things, and I hope to do the same for [other people].”