The Point After: USC football is in turbulence after National Signing Day



Head coach Clay Helton has faced widespread criticism from USC football fans during his tenure. ( James Wolfe | Daily Trojan)

Many times, football sense and common sense are aligned. In these moments, fans, coaches and players alike are unified in rational thinking around the game of football. From Marshawn Lynch running the ball on the 2-yard line to USC firing head coach Clay Helton, there is often something beautiful about rational observers unifying in agreement over events that should have happened.

In many of these situations — such as the latter described above — the decision makers in the locker room and front office disagree with, if not outright defy, the whims and wishes of the common fan in favor of what makes sense for football operations. Such moments of cognitive dissonance between supporters and staff are often confusing and only work to sow further discontent between these two parties. USC’s 2020 recruiting class is the perfect example of this concept.

These are not happy times to be a part of the Trojan faithful. From the corruption of Heritage Hall to the calamity at the Coliseum, fans have been vocal in their displeasure with players, coaches, trainers, administrators and now, finally, recruiters.

With National Signing Day and the 2020 recruiting season now officially in the rearview, USC is in distinctly unprecedented territory. According to 247Sports Composite ratings, the Trojans’ class ranks No. 55 in the nation. This is good for 10th in the Pac-12 and places USC behind mediocre programs such as Oregon State, Georgia Tech and — possibly most damning of all — crosstown rival UCLA. Let that sink in: The Trojans are worse off in appealing to the next generation of talent than a team that has gone 7-17 over the last two seasons and publicly requires a campus bailout to recoup the millions of dollars they have lost over that time span.

In short, USC’s brand appears to be in freefall with no ground in sight.

From another view, such as that of the battered coach Helton, this class was purely about filling on-field needs. As much as it may pain me to admit, his point may be valid.

In a season filled with nearly as much good as bad, one of the bright spots for USC was a resurgent offensive line under the tutelage of Tim Drevno. Assuming full-time offensive line duties after the dismissal of Neil Callaway, Drevno helped USC return to form, clocking in as the 31st best offensive line in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. While the presence of veterans such as the now-departed Austin Jackson and Drew Richmond aided the line’s play in 2019, Drevno has earned the reputation as an effective guide for developing linemen.

To this end, USC did as much to help bolster that line by going out and picking up six linemen, all clocking in at above 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and giving Drevno even more raw talent to develop over the coming seasons. Despite only signing one four-star recruit in the bunch, the physical dominance and geographic diversity of these new Trojans will aid USC on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Due credit to Helton and his original aims, the average fan will not understand or excuse this strategy, and neither will the average recruit — or the elite recruit, for that matter.

USC has, over the past year, become one of the easiest schools to recruit against in college football. It was once said that USC, Helton and all, could recruit itself, but now it seems like that brand only works to push recruits away. Each passing day, Trojan football looks more like a toxic program with toxic leadership, and a passionate fanbase turned toxic by the immobility and incompetence of those at the wheel in Heritage Hall.

Reggie Bush put it squarely: Recruits aren’t getting fooled anymore.

He was proven right dozens of times this season as blue chip locals such as Bryce Young, Justin Flowe and Jalen McMillan fled southern California for Alabama, Oregon and Washington.

It is by the wise words and instant recognition of Reggie Bush that I propose a solution; a dastardly, unspeakable fix for the embattled Trojan program.

Bring Reggie back.

Certainly Bush has enjoyed his time working for Fox Sports, but with his NCAA ban set to expire this June, the ball will be in USC’s court to bring him back to campus.

I say: Why stop there?

With Ed Reed getting hired to be the chief of staff at his alma mater in Miami, why can’t the Trojans give a needed shot in the arm to their brand and put Reggie back on top? What recruit in Southern California could honestly say no when Reggie hands them a chance to play in cardinal and gold?

If Helton has any sense to return USC’s brand back to anything near blue chip, he will bet the house on the return of Bush.

Every kingdom needs a crown jewel. Troy needs Reggie.

Jimmy Goodman is a senior writing about USC sports. His column, “The Point After,” runs every other Thursday.