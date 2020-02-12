Streaming for your consideration

(Arielle Chen | Daily Trojan)

Happy month of Candy Grams, secret admirers and capitalist consumption! Whether you’re currently in the throes of a whirlwind Tinder fling or were recently left at the altar, you’ll be sure to find something of interest in this month’s guide to all things streaming. Here are some of the latest titles coming to your favorite streaming services.

Netflix

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”

Given the popularity of 2018’s teen romance “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” it comes as no surprise that Netflix will be releasing a highly-anticipated sequel just in time for Valentine’s Day. Fans of Jenny Han’s hit young adult novel series will definitely not be disappointed. Beginning Feb. 12, you can stream the film with a Netflix subscription. Come for Noah Centineo’s face-of-Netflix looks, stay for a story that is just the right mixture of heartwarming and cheesy you need.

“Taylor Swift: Miss Americana” Season 3

OK, so, this much-talked-about Taylor Swift documentary came out in late January. But consider this a firm reminder that if you haven’t seen it yet, you should. Friends long proclaiming their hatred toward Swift are now texting me expressing their allegiance to the “Lover” singer. And I have to say, I have rekindled my elementary-school love for the “Fearless” album after viewing the film, directed by acclaimed documentarian Lana Wilson. OK, after viewing it twice.

“Horse Girl”

The title of this film conjures up images of horse movies like “Flicka” and “National Velvet,” but this Netflix drama could not be more different. “Horse Girl” looks as terrifying as it is intriguing. Allison Brie co-wrote and stars in the film, based on her grandmother’s experiences with mental illness. It is directed by Jeff Baena of “The Little Hours.”

“Good Time”

“Uncut Gems” was snubbed at the Oscars, big time. Show your support for the Safdie Brothers by streaming their 2017 feature; it’s arguably their best movie. Robert Pattinson gives the performance of a lifetime opposite Jennifer Jason Leigh and Benny Safdie himself, who is playing a bank robber trying to steal enough money to get his brother out of jail. The film is available to be streamed now.

Hulu

“Bridget Jones’s Diary”

All three “Bridget Jones” films were made available on Hulu Feb. 1, just in time for you to crawl into bed with a pint of ice cream and sing “All By Myself” with the patron saint of singletons herself. I, for one, am excited — consider it a celebration of Renée Zellweger’s Oscar win. Oh, and Hugh Grant and Colin Firth aren’t bad either.

“High Fidelity”

This rom-com series starring Zoë Kravitz and Jake Lacy is set to be released Feb. 14. Adapted from the 2000 movie of the same name, the series takes place in a record store and is certain to have a killer soundtrack (if the trailer, featuring David Bowie’s “Modern Love,” tells me anything). Music lover Rob (Kravitz) goes down a rabbit hole of asking her past loves “what went wrong,” reliving awkward and heartwarming experiences as she learns to love herself.

Amazon Prime

“The Spy Next Door”

This could be the most exciting news I’ve heard all month. Don’t let the 12% on Rotten Tomatoes fool you — this movie rocks. Jackie Chan, Amber Valletta and Billy Ray Cyrus (yes) star in this 2010 dramedy featuring undercover agents, pet pigs and your mom’s new fiancée. It’s “Mrs. Doubtfire” meets “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Thank me later.