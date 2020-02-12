Trojans look ahead to 3 games that could define their season

Senior guard Jonah Mathews will likely play a pivotal role in USC’s efforts to make the NCAA Tournament. (James Wolfe | Daily Trojan)

The USC men’s basketball team has had its share of ups and downs this season. Prior to Pac-12 play, the Trojans started off the season 11-2 and looked like one of the more dominant teams in the conference.

For a team that has not won the Pac-12 regular season championship outright since 1984, USC’s start to the conference schedule was an encouraging sign. However, since that hot start, the Trojans have hit a wall.

After dropping three straight games, USC’s conference record sits at 6-5 and puts the team at fifth place in the Pac-12. The slump means USC is now firmly on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament. In basketball analyst Andy Katz’s recent bracket prediction, the Trojans are listed as one of first four out of the tournament.

If the Trojans can turn things around, make a deep run in the Pac-12 Tournament and qualify for March Madness, here are the games that will matter most for the Trojans down the stretch.

USC at Colorado (Feb. 20)

After playing its next two games against Washington and Washington State, USC will travel to Boulder to take on the No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes. In their last meeting, Colorado throttled USC in a 78-57 blowout. Since that game, Colorado has taken full possession of first place in the Pac-12.

However, with only two games separating the Trojans and the Buffs, USC has a chance to regain some critical ground in the conference with a win. After going 5-16 from beyond the arc during their last matchup, look for head coach Andy Enfield’s Trojans to improve and play a much closer game this time around.

It’s no secret that road wins are critical when it comes to Selection Sunday. USC has just four road wins on the season, and none against particularly tough opponents. A win over the Buffaloes in Boulder would boost the Trojans’ March Madness odds a considerable amount. If they can’t get it done, it will be tough to convince anyone this team can win tough games away from Galen Center.

USC head coach Andy Enfield hopes to lead his Trojans to contention for the NCAA Tournament. (James Wolfe | Daily Trojan)

USC vs Arizona (Feb. 27)

USC will take on the Arizona Wildcats in their third to last game of the season at Galen Center. In a season that has been filled with nail-biters for the Trojans, this game has all the makings of another thriller.

This is because USC came all the way back from a 20-point deficit in its last game against the Wildcats, narrowly missing out on its chance to improve on their conference record and give itself a crucial road victory against a ranked opponent.

To make matters even more interesting, Arizona is currently in fourth place in the Pac-12, while USC stands at fifth. If both teams remain around these positions until they face each other, the rematch could have even bigger implications.

The top four teams in the Pac-12 receive a bye in the first round of the conference tournament. This could go a long way in improving USC’s chances of making a late-season push to get invited to the NCAA Tournament. The further the Trojans can go in Las Vegas, the better their chances will be of earning a spot in March Madness — obviously, a first-round bye will have plenty of implications on their ability to make a deep run in the conference tournament.

USC vs Arizona State (Feb. 29)

This game could very well decide who gets the fourth seed in the Pac-12 and starts the festivities off in Vegas with a first-round bye. The Sun Devils really only have one other tough game left on its schedule: a home bout with the Ducks. If they can take care of business in the rest of in six other games not against the Ducks or Trojans, USC will need a win to keep pace.

After the two teams’ last matchup — a heartbreaking 2-point loss in Tempe that the Trojans had control of late in the game — it’s hard to believe USC can’t turn things around and pick up a win in front of what will figure to be a rowdy Saturday night crowd at Galen Center. If the Trojans can bounce back from that game and pick up a leap day win, their prospects for that coveted first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament will look much more promising.

With only seven games left in the regular season, USC has to get back on track if it has any hope of returning to the NCAA Tournament. USC’s best shot at making March Madness is if they win most of their remaining games and play to a top-four finish in the Pac-12 Tournament. From here on out,every game is going to be crucial for the team and its fans down the stretch.