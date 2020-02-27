USC basketball legends attend ‘Women of Troy’ premiere at SCA

The 1983-84 team poses for photos at the premiere along with former USC coaches and administrators. (David Ramirez | Daily Trojan)

Members of the historic 1983-84 USC women’s basketball team gathered at the Ray Stark Family Theatre on USC’s campus Wednesday evening to celebrate the premiere of HBO’s upcoming documentary “Women of Troy.”

The premiere served to highlight the accomplishments of the historic former Trojans who made a profound impact both on and off the court.

“Creating an infrastructure and a mythology where girls understand that there have been greats in the game for years and years before them creates a foundation to build off of,” said Gary Cohen, president of Triple Threat TV and one of the film’s producers. “I’m thrilled that I had a part in keeping [the team’s] story alive.”

The documentary focuses on the dominance of the team led by Cheryl Miller, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke and twin sisters Pamela and Paula McGee and the effect that their immense success had on the eventual inception of the WNBA and advancement of women’s sports collectively.

Four-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP Cynthia Cooper-Dyke was hopeful about the impact the film will have on generations moving forward.

“I hope this movie inspires,” Cooper-Dyke said before the screening. “[I hope it] inspires the younger generation to fight hard for what you want, to work hard for what you want so that you can achieve anything no matter where you came from or when you started.”

Along with the aforementioned members of the team, dignitaries in attendance included executive producer Bill Simmons from The Ringer, Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee and USC athletic director Mike Bohn.

JaVale, son of Pamela McGee, expressed pride and gratitude for his mother’s accomplishments during her time at USC.

“It’s amazing,” JaVale said. “It just shows an abundance of hard work really pays off and I’m just honored to be able to see it. I can’t wait.”

Members of the current USC women’s basketball team were also in attendance. Freshman guard India Otto was complimentary of the film and the impact it had on her as a young athlete.

“It was extremely important for us to see how far we’ve come as a program,” Otto said. “You think about UConn now and Baylor and things like that, but it really all started here, and I think that’s something we all lost sight of. It’s important to remember that and remember what we’re doing it for as well.”

Following a red carpet entrance for the guests of honor, attendees convened into the theater for some brief words from HBO Sports Executive Vice President Peter Nelson and the film’s director Alison Ellwood, along with a short performance by the Trojan Marching Band and USC Song Girls.

Throughout the entirety of the film, both staff and players from the famed 1983 team shared laughs and celebrations while reliving their accomplishments.

Pamela and Paula McGee expressed appreciation for those involved in creating the film, saying how special it was that every member of the famed group has been widely successful outside of basketball.

“It’s just a great team that gave us a foundation to change the world and we knew that, and it was just a special time for women,” Pamela said ahead of the event. “This particular team was a dynamic group of women that came together for one purpose.”

Paula McGee said the film highlights the unity and determination of the historic USC teams.

“We just wanted to be the best,” Paula said. “Cynthia and Cheryl and the entire team, we all came with one purpose and that was to be the greatest team ever. And I think we’ll see that today in this HBO documentary.”

After the film’s screening, members of the team were invited on stage to share brief thoughts of gratitude for friends and family, the film’s producers and USC as a whole for their continued support.

“Women of Troy” is set to premiere on HBO March 10 at 6 p.m.