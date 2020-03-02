New tuition policy isn’t as shiny as it seems

This just in: apparently the USC administration now cares about diversifying its student body and providing equal opportunity for undergraduate applicants. The news comes in the form of a tuition policy announced by President Carol Folt Feb. 20. The plan, which USC will implement this fall, will cover the full cost of tuition for students whose families make $80,000 or less, regardless of home equity.

From a distance, it’s all very attractive — a pretty present in pretty packaging. First off, the proposition of free tuition is a big deal, and in the context of USC, it’s groundbreaking. The 2019-20 school year saw a 3.5% increase in tuition — a USC education costs a whopping $58,195 compared to the 2018-19 rate of $56,225.

For many rising high school seniors, the large price tag may as well be a “Keep Out” sign held by Tommy Trojan himself, standing guard at the campus’ pearly gates. The new policy suggests that the University administration has now opened those gates to the likes of mere mortals. And the timing could not be any better. Amid national discussions about free tuition at public institutions, here’s USC — a private university famed for being the “University of Spoiled Children” — suddenly stepping ahead of its peers.

But don’t get your hopes up. This new move is merely a well-wrapped regift of what was already available. It’s basically a well-dressed lie.

Folt’s promise of free tuition does not entail free college. According to the most recent records from National Center for Education Statistics, students within the relevant bracket are left to cough up between $15,210 and $29,293 after aid; this includes the cost of housing, meal plans and other mandatory expenses. The new policy will only cover the cost of tuition, leaving students with the same amount to pay out of pocket.

And the plan certainly does not guarantee a more financially diverse student body. Folt explained the move as an initiative to remove the barrier of financial restrictions to create more opportunity for

lower-income students’ to enroll at USC. While eliminating the cost of tuition will most likely encourage more low-income students to apply, the resources can’t be used if the affected students can’t get in.

The path to USC remains an exclusive one. Regardless of the University’s claim of practicing a “holistic” approach to college admissions and without knowing the inner workings of that oh-so-secretive process, candidates for college admission generally need to look good on paper. This means a strong GPA, extracurriculars, demonstrated leadership and respectable test scores.

The SATs have long been outed as a means of promoting white privilege and classism — to be at the top, there has to be someone at the bottom. Access to quality education, private tutors and study resources — marks of privilege — all contribute to

testing outcomes. Even in the case of test-optional schools, an applicant who submits test scores might have a better advantage. And while the effects are felt cross-culturally, it’s clear that people of color are disproportionately affected. This boils down to systemic racism. Such inequality will persist until there has been a complete revitalization of how universities assess students’ aptitude.

One should not overlook the ways USC benefits from this announcement. An increase in applicants does not equate to an increase in acceptances. Hereby we arrive at the truth of the matter: More applications means more rejections, which in turn will decrease USC’s acceptance rate. This seems insignificant, until one recalls the college admissions scandal.

According to USC admissions data compiled by Inside Higher Ed, 2019 was a year of records: the highest number of applications, the lowest number of admits and the lowest number of deposits in May — months after Operation Varsity Blues broke into the public sphere. While there are many factors influencing college admissions decisions, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the highly-publicized scandals negatively contributed to the number of deposits.

Thus, the new tuition policy takes on a different shade of intent. By repackaging USC to seem more attainable, the administration has built a two-fold system in which they themselves are the primary beneficiaries: As the University grows in public esteem and desirability, so will it grow in exclusivity.

On another note, what about the students that are already enrolled — of the same or similar income bracket — whp are struggling to pay fees? USC is jumping at the chance to better its scandal-ridden image with this attempt at student outreach, but there is little focus on the students already enrolled. There are pages of pages of GoFundMe’s for enrolled students who’ve turned to last resorts to continue their education, while the University administration is playing at inclusion and social awareness.

As it stands, the whole new tuition policy reads as a shallow attempt by Folt’s administration to revamp the University’s reputation of privilege. There is still much work to be done in order to make a USC education accessible for a more diverse population. And this is definitely a step in some direction — the question is which one?