What to look out for on streaming this March

March is finally here, and spring break is on the horizon for the Trojans. Not only is spring break the perfect time to take a breather from your assignments, essays and midterms, it’s also a great time to sit back, relax and get caught up with the most anticipated releases from your favorite streaming services.

“Love is Blind”

Netflix

If you’re a fan of cheesy romantic reality shows and the ABC hit “The Bachelor,” your next binge-worthy show might have just popped up on Netflix in mid-February. The reality dating series follows a group of singles in Atlanta tasked with dating one another without ever meeting face-to-face. Until they decide whether or not to take the next step in their relationships and get engaged to a person they’ve never seen, the singles must get to know each other through deep conversations about love and life in an unusually fast-paced timeline. It’s not too late to start the show if you haven’t done so yet, as their reunion special is due to air March 5.

“Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”

Netflix

This new drama series, which follows the story of America’s first female millionaire and self-made African American entrepreneur and businesswoman, C.J. Walker, is coming to Netflix March 20. Octavia Spencer, known for her roles in “The Help,” “Hidden Figures” and “The Shape of Water,” takes the role of Sarah Breedlove, a woman who rises from poverty and builds an empire around hair care. The trailer reveals that the series will be inspiring and thought-provoking, and is bound to leave you eager to start watching.

“Spenser Confidential”

Netflix

Coming out March 6, this film is set to be an action-filled comedy thriller. Loosely based on Ace Atkins’ novel, “Wonderland,” an ex-police officer and ex-con team up in an attempt to unveil a murder conspiracy about the deaths of two Boston cops. Together, they take on the bad guys and form an unlikely bond that plays on themes of family and brotherhood. Netflix’s original movies have proven to be successful hits among audiences and the buzz about this one has yet to die down. If you’re also a fan of Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke or Post Malone, you should keep an eye out for this one.

“Blow the Man Down”

Amazon Prime

“Blown the Man Down,” which will come out March 20, is a must-see for indie film lovers. With an offbeat noir plot, directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy make their debut with this twisted tale set in a small seaside fishing town in Maine. The film has been nominated for multiple awards at different festivals, including Best Screenplay in a U.S. Narrative Feature Film at the Tribeca Film Festival which it won. The two female filmmakers fantastically merge wit, dark comedy and crime in the movie. “Blow the Man Down” is an artistic cinematic experience with an odd but compelling storyline.

“Making the Cut”

Amazon Prime

For the fashion and design connoisseurs and fans of shows like “Next in Fashion” and “Project Runway,” “Making the Cut” will give you the full fashion competition drama you’ve been looking for. Launching March 27, “Making the Cut” features a panel of five famous judges, including model Naomi Campbell and television personality Nicole Richie. Twelve entrepreneurs and designers come together from all around the world in a fight to build their brands and take home a $1 million prize to invest in their budding businesses. For “Project Runway” lovers, you know that the dynamic duo, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, left the show to pursue their own reality fashion TV series and well, good news, it’s finally coming to your screen this month!

“Little Fires Everywhere”

Hulu

The anticipation behind this yet-to-be-released eight-episode limited series starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington is coming to a close as it is set to launch on Hulu March 18. Its trailer draws viewers in immediately as Elena Richardson’s (Witherspoon) house burns down. The psychological- mystery narrative involves the Richardsons, a mother-daughter duo and a wealthy, picture-perfect family, who find their lives intertwined by fate in an unexpected way. The series is based on the bestselling book, “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste Ng and has been on the lookout by fans since the announcement of its adaptation by Hulu in 2018. Watch the trailer if you haven’t because it will be a drama worth the wait.