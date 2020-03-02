Women’s basketball defeats Colorado

Senior forward Kayla Overbeck finished her USC regular season career with a win over Colorado Sunday. (Ling Luo | Daily Trojan)

The USC women’s basketball team closed out its regular season against Colorado Sunday afternoon in a 66-55 win at Galen Center. The Trojans’ encouraging development over the course of the season as well as the team’s strong finish should give them momentum heading into the Pac-12 Tournament this week in Las Vegas.

After narrowly defeating Utah 69-66 Friday evening, the Trojans took care of business on Senior Day against the Buffaloes to finish the regular season on a three-game winning streak.

Sunday’s game marked the first time USC held an opponent to under 60 points in conference play this year and the lowest total it has held an opponent to since a win against Cal State Long Beach Dec. 21.

The Trojans earned a split in the season series with the Buffaloes after getting outscored 27-10 in the third quarter of what would ultimately become a 66-53 loss in the teams’ first meeting in Boulder.

Second-half efforts were not a concern for head coach Mark Trakh and company on Sunday, however, as USC maintained its first-half lead throughout the final two quarters.

Graduate guards Aliyah Jeune and Stephanie Watts were held out with injuries, but senior forward Kayla Overbeck made her presence known on both ends of the floor as she provided energy for the Trojans throughout the afternoon. Overbeck finished her final game at Galen Center with 10 points, four rebounds and a win.

Trakh was complimentary of Overbeck as a player and young leader during her final season at USC.

“She was not going to let her team lose,” Trakh said. “She’s one of our most valuable players out there … She anchors the defense.”

A strong first half for the Trojans saw them open up a 12-point lead at the half after outscoring the Buffs 18-6 in the second quarter. Colorado shot a paltry 20% from the field in the first two quarters compared to a mark of 42.3% for USC.

Freshman forward Alissa Pili won her fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award of the season Monday. (Ling Luo | Daily Trojan)

USC was led by another impressive showing from freshmen forward Alissa Pili — who earned her fourth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award Monday — and guard Endyia Rogers. Rogers continued her recent strong run for USC, finishing with 20 points to go with four rebounds and four assists.

After averaging 30.5 points in her last two games, Pili topped her season average of 16.1 once again, finishing with 20 points to go with 13 rebounds. Pili’s efforts amounted to her 11th double-double this season — a team-high — and her 14th straight game with at least 10 points.

The Trojans’ stout defensive effort limited Colorado’s ability to shoot the ball from deep, as the Buffaloes missed all 12 of their attempts from behind the arc while USC sank four threes.

Overbeck was proud of the team’s defensive effort to shut down Colorado’s offense throughout the game.

“We were just trying to have urgency coming at the 3-point shooters,” Overbeck said. “Make them be drivers, make them take tough shots. We really excelled at it today.”

USC ended the regular season on a high note, winning eight of its final 13 conference games after losing its first five games of Pac-12 play.

The win puts the Trojans at 16-13 overall on the season, including an 8-10 mark in conference play and an 11-4 overall record at home — good for seventh in a strong Pac-12 conference.

Trakh seemed encouraged by his team’s growth over the course of the season, especially given the Trojans’ tough start to conference play.

“We’re playing good basketball right now,” Trakh said. “I think it’s selflessness, I think it’s teamwork, I think it’s attitude, it’s culture. I’m just really proud of the kids.”

The Trojans will return to action with plenty of momentum March 5 in Las Vegas for a rematch with Colorado in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday at 6 p.m.