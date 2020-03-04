USC ought to foster more appreciation for yellow jackets

As early as the summer orientation for freshmen, occurring months before the school year begins, USC reserves a part of the day to inform the new Trojan families about the safety measures in place for students.

One of the first things a new student learns about USC security is that there are Contemporary Services Corporation officers, also known as “yellow jackets,” stationed around the public areas of USC-owned housing. Because USC students walk into the University expecting this service and see officers stationed around campus on a daily basis, it is easy to take CSC officers’ presence for granted. Students should instead take a moment from their hectic schedules to pause and reflect on their appreciation for CSC officers.

USC defines CSC officers as “security ambassadors” who patrol street corners in areas around campus who can offer help for students in need of assistance. CSC officers are unarmed and cannot detain criminals; however, their job is to keep a lookout for crime and notify the Department of Public Safety if something is wrong. CSC officers also help to deter crime — in at least one instance, the presence of an officer actually stopped a student from being robbed on the street.

In 2009, the CSC officers first became a staple of the USC community, and after only a year, DPS reported that the CSC officer program successfully lessened the anxiety of the community about crime.

In an anonymous interview the Daily Trojan conducted with a yellow jacket last spring, the officer said shifts are usually late at night and last up to six-and-a-half hours long. Since CSC does not allow its employees to work more than 30 hours a week, the vast majority of officers need to pick up a second job.

He explained that once an officer works for a long period of time, the students become like family. He loves being an ambassador of USC because he feels energized by the students.

Although most students are aware of the existence of the yellow jackets, there should be a more calculated effort to fully acknowledge and appreciate them. Instead of walking by a yellow jacket and staring at your phone or looking off to the distance, say “hello” or “thank you.”

Appreciation for yellow jackets can be shown in multiple small ways. Gratitude doesn’t have to be expressed as a physical note, it can be as simple as quickly thanking them as you cross the street.

Three years ago, the service organization ARK Project Now hosted USC Yellow Jackets Appreciation Day in which participating students could write cards, converse or bring candy and tea to yellow jackets to show their appreciation. These kinds of events could be held on a more frequent, consistent basis to allow all students at USC to participate.

The school administration should also play a role in facilitating thanks to its staff. Instead of just one organization putting together a USC Yellow Jackets Appreciation Day, USC administration could plan and advertise an event like this. With the backing of USC, more people would know about it, which would allow for an even greater campus-wide participation. In fact, the event could even grow as big as a USC Yellow Jackets Appreciation Week.

CSC officers are an important part of the USC community who make students feel safer and at ease. Students and staff alike should prioritize taking time out of their day to show officers how much they are valued as fundamental members of the Trojan Family.