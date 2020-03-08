USC must emphasize character building and intellectuality

In today’s highly competitive job market, the value of a college degree continues to increase. College graduates in the United States earn 71% more than those who only hold a high school degree, so it is clear that a key reason Americans attend college is to earn more income in the future.

In a technical and financial global economy with constantly increasing costs of living, it is understandable why universities are so focused on career building and students demand a learning environment focused on enhancing skills relevant to post-graduation job goals. This trend leaves less room for the development of students’ morals and character.

Indeed, college should be a stepping stone to a successful career, and it is certain that the United States’ higher education institutions are helping students prepare for the marketplace. However, while placing a greater emphasis on building job skills, USC must not leave behind other merits such as character and intellectuality.

The Marshall School of Business ranks as a top-10

undergraduate business school in the United States according to Niche, a website that ranks schools. The core curriculum comprises classes in communication, operations, economics, accounting and marketing. What’s missing is a class in business ethics.

A course on ethics in the business environment should be required for Marshall students to become acute, responsible leaders in the business world. From insider trading to pharmaceutical companies colluding on drug prices to bribing public officials and undercutting workers’ wages, there are always people looking for ways to get ahead in the world.

Of course, we can trust that most people will never make unethical decisions that could negatively impact millions of people. However, USC must do its best to ensure students will choose the public good over personal benefit.

Another aspect of university life that has lessened as the focus has turned to skill-building is intellectuality through engaged, exploratory learning. This partly has to do with the rise of the digital age. Anyone can instantly broadcast their opinion on

anything to the entire world without giving any intentional, meaningful thought or reflection on the matter.

USC should work to inject environments of intellectuality onto campus and into classrooms. The University already requires a first-year seminar class, but the administration could encourage professors who teach

lecture-style classes to include monthly discussions or debates.

It is a common misconception that intellectuality only applies to the humanities. In fact, it applies to profession-oriented schools such as the Viterbi School of Engineering, Sol Price School of Public Policy and the School of Cinematic Arts just as much as it applies to students in the Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Thinking about and reasoning through difficult and complex ideas can and should happen in every field of study and must be embraced by the University even as education becomes more professionally driven.

As universities shift to prepare students for a more dynamic, fast-paced, evolving job market, it is imperative they do not leave behind two of their main purposes: to instill character in society’s future leaders and encourage intellectuality among its students.