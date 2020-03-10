Classes to remain online in the week following spring break amid concerns of coronavirus

USC will extend online classes to one week after spring break, Provost Charles Zukoski announced Tuesday in an email to the USC community, as concern continues to grow regarding the spread of coronavirus. The University has also canceled or postponed nearly all USC-sponsored events both on and off campus from Wednesday until March 29.



“We believe the risk to our students, faculty, and staff remains low, but it is our responsibility to you and our greater community to be proactive in our efforts to encourage social distancing as a means of preventing the spread of illness,” Zukoski wrote in the email. “At the same time, we are committed to continuing the academic excellence and vital work of the university.”



Beginning Wednesday, nearly all classes are transitioning online for a three-day trial period to evaluate the current systems and procedures the University has in place as USC aims to ensure a smooth transition. Adjustments will be made to the platform operations once the trial run has been evaluated over spring break.



Residence halls, dining halls, clinics, libraries and recreational facilities will remain open through the duration of the online period and adhere to their usual spring break schedules, according to the email.



While athletic events on campus are confirmed to continue as scheduled in the 18-day period, only the families of the athletes may attend. The matches will be filmed and posted online for fans to stream remotely. A similar format has been implemented for academic performances and recitals.



“This is a challenging time for all universities and organizations that bring together a large, highly mobile population, and we appreciate your patience and support as we navigate this uncharted territory,” the email read. “We ask for your patience and collaboration as we work through difficult issues related to the continuity of all of our academic programs.”



Currently there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus at USC. The University is continuing to monitor local and international developments as it makes plans for the USC community. Los Angeles County reported its first case of community spread Monday after declaring a public health emergency last week, and California also declared a state of emergency last week following the state’s first coronavirus death in Placer County. As of Tuesday, the reported number of cases in L.A. County is 20.



The University has continued to stress that students refrain from domestic and international travel. All non-essential University-related travel for students, faculty and staff has been suspended until March 29.



USC has encouraged students to refrain from returning to campus following spring break unless necessary. However, the shift to online will not include all classes, Zukoski told the Daily Trojan in a statement. Certain lab and performance-based classes will still be held in person. The University will continue to evaluate over spring break how it will manage such classes.



“We are moving as many classes as possible online,” Zukoski wrote in the statement. “We understand that not all courses can be taught remotely and therefore students should contact their instructors and remain flexible in this time of rapidly changing circumstances.”



Students in the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism’s “Reporting and Writing Practicum” will no longer be required to attend the class in person following the new announcement. Previously, students were required to attend the media center shifts for the three-day trial period but will now work remotely, according to an email to students sent Tuesday from Media Center director Christina Bellantoni.



Departments will decide the format of nonlecture courses, including science labs and performance classes, on a case-by-case basis. Chemistry lab coordinator Cathy Skibo sent an email to general chemistry students Tuesday evening stating that she had not received information about the online class transition beyond the provost’s email sent to the USC community.



“As far as I know, USC is not changing anything for this week; they’re just extending online lectures for the week after spring break,” the email read. “We are asking for clarification if that applies to labs the week after spring break as well.”



This online shift follows more than 15 other universities that have transitioned to digital platforms in the last week. Stanford University and the University of Washington were the first to do so Friday following an increase in cases in Santa Clara County and Seattle, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States. All universities within the University of California system except UC Merced have suspended classes for the remainder of the quarter or will begin implementing such following spring break.

Lauren Mattice, Shaylee Navarro, Kate Sequeira and Sarah Yaacoub contributed to this report.

