Festival of Books postponed in light of coronavirus

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books draws more than 150,000 attendees and hosts a wide array of authors, journalists and artists. (Daily Trojan file photo)

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books has been postponed to October because of concerns regarding coronavirus, the Times announced Tuesday. The event, which has been hosted at USC for the last nine years, celebrates creative works through panel discussions and performances with authors, journalists, filmmakers and musicians and brings thousands to campus each April.



“Whenever we host the public at our events, we take health and safety seriously,” the Los Angeles Times wrote in a statement. “As we make plans to host the Festival of Books and Food Bowl in the fall, we will continue to monitor developments with the coronavirus in Southern California, and cross-reference with any guests who may be traveling to Southern California from affected areas to participate in our events.”



The move to postpone the festival follows several coronavirus developments in Los Angeles County, including the first case of community spread Monday. L.A. County declared a public health emergency last week after more than 16 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the county to date. California has also announced a state of emergency following the first death in the state in order to receive federal and state funding to address the crisis.



The festival, which is going into its 25th year, will now be held Oct. 3-4. The 40th Book Prizes awards ceremony, which is typically held in conjunction with the festival, was canceled. Winners and honorable mentions, however, will still be announced April 17 as planned. The Times also postponed its annual Food Bowl to fall, an event that features hundreds of L.A.-based food activities, including dinners, restaurant pop-ups and classes over the course of May.



USC has yet to comment on the postponement of the festival but has canceled or postponed other University-related events, including the weekly farmers market and the Latino Alumni Association Scholarship Gala. The gala, which was supposed to be held Saturday in downtown L.A., will now be held in May.



Festival of Books and Food Bowl are just two among several large entertainment-related events to be postponed or canceled because of the spread of coronavirus. The 2020 South by Southwest Innovation Awards, an annual film and media festival held in Austin, Texas, was also canceled last week. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is also likely to be postponed until October, CNN reported Tuesday.

