Music to your ears: March listening guide

Spring is nearing and daylight savings time has given us an extra hour of sunlight, so whether you’re planning to hit the beach with your friends or find yourself sitting in traffic on the Interstate 405, take this list of listens with you and keep an eye out for some of this month’s most long-awaited releases. In the mix, you’ll find some powerful ballads and dance hits to fit your every mood from female artists in celebration of Women’s History Month. So pick up that aux cord, turn up the volume and start listening.

ALBUMS COMING THIS MONTH:

“Circles” (Deluxe) – Mac Miller

The deluxe edition of Mac Miller’s posthumous album, “Circles” is coming out this month, featuring an addition of two songs, “Right” and “Floating.” The release of “Circles” has been an emotional and heartfelt ride for fans as it digs deep into Miller’s feelings about life and his final works. The album, released in January, left everyone to imagine where the rapper was headed in his career and life while at the same time leaving people to appreciate where he was and what he left for the world as an artist.

“After Hours” – The Weeknd

The singer whose music combines contemporary R&B, funk and indie genres, is finally releasing his upcoming fourth studio album titled “After Hours.” The March 20 official release date comes only months after the singles “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” were released in late 2019. The singles reflect a familiar sound, similar to his ominous 2012 compilation album “Trilogy,” which featured the songs “High for This” and “Wicked Games.”

“Before Love Came to Kill Us” – Jessie Reyez

Jessie Reyez, the Canadian singer-songwriter, is coming out with her debut album March 27. With more than 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify and her first Grammy nomination this year, the pop artist has worked hard to get to this point. It is fascinating to see what Reyez has accomplished thus far without ever having released a full studio album, such as getting scheduled as a performer on the now-postponed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2020 lineup and collaborating with Eminem on his song “Good Guy” in 2018. While you wait for the release, you can listen to Reyez’s empowering single from the album “ANKLES,” a trap-like track with raw vocals from the singer.

“Alicia” – Alicia Keys

After releasing a single from the project in January called “Underdog” and hosting the 62nd annual Grammy Awards earlier this year, Alicia Keys is set to release her next album March 20. Her self-titled seventh studio album will be followed by the release of her memoir “More Myself: A Journey” on March 31. As a classically trained pianist and powerful vocalist, we are likely to hear tracks with strong melodies and inspiring lyrics.

PLAYLIST:

Women empowerment anthems

1. “Woman’s World” — BJ The Chicago Kid

2. “Stop This Flame” — Celeste

3. “Tears Dry On Their Own” — Amy Winehouse

4. “Naive” — Solange, Beyoncé

5. “Survivor” — Destiny’s Child

6. “Bad Girls” — M.I.A.

7. “Mother’s Daughter” — Miley Cyrus

8. “Hold Up” — Beyoncé

9. “Born This Way” — Lady Gaga

10. “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” — Jess Glynne

11. “Dog Days Are Over” — Florence + The Machine

12. “Underdog” — Alicia Keys

13. “Put Your Records On” — Corinne Bailey Rae

14. “Feeling Good” — Nina Simone

PODCASTS FOR YOUR DAILY COMMUTE:

“Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations”

In honor of Women’s History Month, this podcast, brought to you by media mogul and talk show host Oprah Winfrey, is meant to encourage listeners to understand the world more deeply through Winfrey’s personal interviews with celebrities. The most recent podcast, posted March 3, features actress, four-time platinum winning recording artist and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez. In their conversation, J. Lo opens up about a range of topics, including being a mother, her Super Bowl 2020 halftime show performance, her Oscar snub for her role in “Hustlers” as well as her perspectives on fashion and turning 50.

“Kind World”

A new season of “Kind World” premiered March 10 as announced by WBUR, Boston’s NPR News Station. Hosted by reporters Andrea Asuaje and Yasmin Amer, “Kind World” shares stories on how life changing a single act of kindness can be. The podcast and radio series aims to highlight first-hand stories and profound accounts of how good-hearted people have made positive impacts on others’ lives.

“Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham”

Ashley Graham, a supermodel and body-positive activist, has welcomed multiple inspiring and influential leaders, singers and artists onto her podcast. This podcast balances humor with deep and insightful conversations. She has had many noteworthy guests on the podcast, some of which have been Serena Williams, Christian Siriano, Demi Lovato and more. Most recently, Graham sat down with Liza Koshy to talk about the Internet sensation’s recent achievements such as her massive success on YouTube, launching her new beauty brand and being in the upcoming Netflix film called “Work It.” Graham also discussed more serious topics with Koshy regarding religion, her family background and what it’s been like having to navigate the pressure and expectations people have of her to constantly evolve herself.