Springfest canceled amid fears of virus

Springfest has been canceled due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus, according to a school-wide email from Provost Charles Zukoski. The annual University-affiliated concert, hosted by USC Concerts Committee, was planned to be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum March 28.

People who purchased guest passes and pre-ordered merchandise will receive refunds, the committee announced in a statement released on its Instagram Tuesday.

“In accordance with University policy, we are sad to announce that Springfest 2020 scheduled for March 28 is canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” Concerts Committee said in the statement. “We are proud to take the health and safety of our students seriously, and are grateful to all our partners, artist teams, and the LA Memorial Coliseum for understanding.”

All on and off campus University-related events, including performances and intercollegiate games, will be canceled from March 11 to 29, according to Zukoski. Springfest, which has traditionally been held at McCarthy Quad, had been looking to shift its venue to the Coliseum since 2017 due to increased attendance.

This year, Concerts Committee also announced Springfest would include an additional stage for student talent and guest ticketing for non-USC attendees, in addition to extending Fryft hours to accommodate student transportation to and from the venue.

Concerts Committee, which had not yet released a complete lineup of the artists, announced early this month that student performers would include Kyle Lux, Ayoni, Ashes to Amber, Kid Hastings and Ayse.

In the past, Springfest featured headliners such as Diplo, Trippie Redd, 2 Chainz, Sheck Wes, and Playboi Carti.

Springfest was previously canceled in 2017 amid hip-hop trio Migos’ performance as McCarthy Quad exceeded capacity, leading to trampling, the involvement of the Los Angeles Fire Department and a student’s hospitalization.

Co-directors of Concerts Committee Leila Kashfi and Chris Begler said they are actively looking to bring back programming to the community this semester, should the circumstances change. Kashfi and Begler said the committee will redirect the Springfest budget to another program if University policy allows.