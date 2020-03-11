Springfest canceled amid fears of virus

Springfest has been canceled due to concerns of the spread of coronavirus. The annual University-affiliated concert, hosted by USC Concerts Committee, was to be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum March 28.

People who purchased guest passes and pre-ordered merchandise will receive refunds, the committee announced in a statement released on its Instagram Tuesday.

“In accordance with University policy, we are sad to announce that Springfest 2020 scheduled for March 28 is canceled due to concerns regarding COVID-19,” Concerts Committee said in the statement. “We are proud to take the health and safety of our students seriously, and are grateful to all our partners, artist teams, and the LA Memorial Coliseum for understanding.”

All on- and off-campus University-related events, excluding academic performances and intercollegiate games, will be canceled from March 11 to 29, according to an email sent by Provost Charles Zukoski to the USC community. Springfest, which has traditionally been held at McCarthy Quad, had been looking to shift its venue to the Coliseum since 2017 due to increased attendance.

This year, Concerts Committee also announced Springfest would include an additional stage for student talent and guest ticketing for non-USC attendees, along with extending Fryft hours to accommodate student transportation to and from the venue.

Concerts Committee, which had not yet released a complete lineup of artists, announced earlier this month that student performers would include Kyle Lux, Ayoni, Ashes to Amber, Kid Hastings and Ayse.

The headliner was never announced. However, in the past, Springfest featured headliners such as Diplo, Trippie Redd, 2 Chainz and Playboi Carti.

Springfest was previously canceled in 2017 during hip-hop trio Migos’ performance as McCarthy Quad exceeded capacity, leading to trampling, the involvement of the Los Angeles Fire Department and a student’s hospitalization.

Co-directors of Concerts Committee Leila Kashfi and Chris Begler said they are actively looking to bring back programming to the community this semester, should the circumstances change. Kashfi and Begler said the committee will redirect the Springfest budget to another program if University policy allows.