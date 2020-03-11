Students asked to leave campus amid coronavirus pandemic

Students are encouraged to refrain from returning to USC through April 13, following the University’s decision to extend remote instruction to April 14, which Provost Charles Zukoski announced Wednesday in an email to the USC community. USC has announced this move alongside other universities around the country that continue to move online to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.



USC asked students to leave University-owned housing for spring break and not return for the next month; however, the University has not yet announced an exact move-out date. USC will allow students to remain in their current living spaces after notifying USC Housing, the University said. This accommodation is intended for students who are unable to return home, including for those who are affected by travel restrictions.



“There are lots of caveats there that we have to work on because there are many students who have nowhere to go,” Zukoski told the Daily Trojan. “International students have nowhere to go, and so we will have dorms that are open.”



According to Zukoski, online instruction may be extended through the end of the semester. USC will continue to monitor the situation as it develops.



“We’re encouraging all students — in fact, we’re telling all students who can leave that we would like them out of the dorms,” Zukoski said in the interview.



This update follows Tuesday’s announcement that classes would remain online through March 29 following spring break — a period that has now been extended by two weeks. Students are currently undergoing a three-day trial meant to ease the transition to online classes. Faculty and administrators will evaluate the digital procedures over spring break and adjust accordingly.



The extended period of remote instruction is an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus by reducing the number of people on campus who may transmit the illness, Zukoski said.



“All of our decisions are intended to ensure the health and safety of our USC and broader community, especially in light of the World Health Organization’s announcement today classifying COVID-19 as a worldwide pandemic,” the email read. “Please note that these dates may be adjusted again as circumstances change and if so, we will do everything we can to give you as much notice as possible.”



The University is making adjustments as necessary as circumstances continue to change. USC said it will release more information in the next 24 hours.

Maria Eberhart contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: This article was updated March 11 at 8:25 p.m. to clarify the circumstances under which students may remain on campus.

