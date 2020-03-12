Tours, admissions sessions canceled through April

All USC-guided campus tours and admissions sessions have been canceled through April 14, Dean of Admission Tim Brunold confirmed to the Daily Trojan in an email Wednesday. Online programming will be available for newly admitted students before the enrollment commitment on May 1, Brunold said.

The cancellation follows the University’s decision to cancel or postpone most USC-sponsored events on and off campus through the end of the first week after spring break. The period of remote instruction was extended by two weeks; however the University has not said how this will affect events.

“While we don’t like turning away visitors, there will be ample opportunity for prospective students to visit USC in the future — well in advance of the next cycle’s application deadlines,” Brunold said. “USC tours and campus visit programs are regularly offered year-round, and this temporary stoppage represents a relatively small percentage of our annual capacity.”

Admission ambassadors will continue to be employed during the period but will likely see a temporary reduction in hours due to reduced workload, Brunold said in the email. Students will continue to answer phones and perform administrative tasks.

While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus at USC, the University will continue to monitor the situation as it develops across Los Angeles County and internationally. L.A. County reported the first coronavirus-related death Wednesday after confirming the first instance of community spread of the virus Monday. Last week, the county declared a public health emergency and the total number of confirmed cases has since risen to 29 at time of publication.

As of now, USC campus tours and programmings are scheduled to resume April 14.