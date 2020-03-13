Admissions tours, events suspended through May 3

All campus tours, admissions events and information sessions through May 3 have been canceled, the Office of Admission announced Friday. The cancellation will remain in effect until after National College Decision Day May 1.

The office will hold virtual campus tours and informational sessions for prospective students throughout April. Demonstrated interest is not considered when making admissions decisions, and students unable to visit campus do not face a disadvantage in the admissions process, the Office of Admission said.

Transfer applicant Anthony Gharib said he thought the decision to cancel in-person admissions events and tour would be especially detrimental to applicants who live far from USC and have not had the opportunity to visit campus.

“[The campus tour cancellation] definitely impacts especially students who may be out of state and have, for example, spring break, and they want to take a visit,” said Gharib, a freshman majoring in journalism at Glendale Community College. “When you do a virtual tour, you’re not really getting the same experience compared to actually being there.”

High school seniors whose schools have closed have the option to self-submit midyear reports with their fall semester grades and can expect to receive admissions decisions March 26, the originally planned notification date, Dean of Admission Tim Brunold told the Daily Trojan in an email. Transfer applicant decisions will continue on the originally projected timeline as well, with decisions and requests for final transcripts released by the end of the spring semester.

The Office of Admission will work with students who experience challenges submitting their final transcript from their transfer institution due to closures caused by coronavirus, the University said.

The first-year student May 1 commitment deadline has not currently changed. However, the date may be adjusted after the release of admissions decisions, the email read.

Admitted Students Day, originally scheduled for April 25, has been canceled to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission on campus. The Admission Visitor Center will also remain closed through May 3.

